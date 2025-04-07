  • home icon
Young Paige Bueckers picture in Celtics jersey goes viral after UConn takes down South Carolina in national championship

By Arnold
Modified Apr 07, 2025 16:10 GMT
NCAA Women
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Tampa - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers had a fairy-tale end to her college basketball career, winning the national championship in her final game before entering the WNBA draft. The Huskies trounced South Carolina 82-59 in the final on Sunday at Amalie Arena.

While many fans sent their congratulations to Bueckers and Co., the Boston Celtics had a special throwback image to wish the UConn legend. The team posted an image of Bueckers from her younger days while she donned a Celtics jersey and captioned the post:

"Congrats to Paige Buckets and the champs @UConnWBB."
Bueckers, who is normally the star of the show, posted 17 points, six rebounds and three assists against South Carolina. However, her teammates Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong led the scoring for UConn with 24 points each.

UConn also kept most of South Carolina's threats in check. Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards scored 10 points each, but no other Gamecocks player posted double-digit points.

After winning her first national title, Bueckers praised her teammates and the UConn coaching staff.

“Just so much gratitude for everything this program has meant to me, for how much my teammates have meant to me," Bueckers said. "I can’t name all the people. Everybody here, it takes a village just to do what we do here. Every one is important to the team success.”

Paige Bueckers most likely to join Dallas Wings, who hold top pick in 2025 WNBA draft

UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

Even if UConn hadn't won the national title game on Sunday, Paige Bueckers was projected to go as the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. However, after the success of the national championship, Bueckers has all but confirmed herself as the top pick.

Bueckers began her college career at UConn in 2020. She helped the Huskies reach the national title game in 2022, but lost to South Carolina.

On Sunday, Bueckers and Co. got the opportunity to exact revenge on the same oppononets and won the national crown.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
हिन्दी