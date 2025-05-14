"Your quads are so much better than mine": Miami star Hanna Cavinder hypes up twin Haley while working out in the gym

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are getting their summer bodies ready in the gym. On Wednesday, the twins posted a video from their quad day workout on TikTok. In the clip, Haley worked out her quads on the leg extension and curl machine while Hanna hyped her up.

"Dude your quads are so much better than mine," Hanna said.

Haley showed her appreciation for her sister's support in the caption.

"my quads are growing thx to hanna #gymgirls," Haley wrote.

The Cavinder twins are passionate about fitness and often share their workouts with their 4.6 million followers. This week's quad day video showed Hanna hyping up Haley, but last week, the former Miami players took fans through their entire quad day routine. The caption referred to the workout as the twins' "fav day of the week."

Hanna and Haley further highlighted their commitment to fitness and nutrition when they launched their Twogether app in May 2024. It offers users workout programs and healthy recipes, as well as a community support and hold one another accountable.

“It’s such a positive community and a great outlet," Haley said in August, via SI. "I think that we just need to do our part, especially with social media, you know, you have a platform and find a niche where you can help other people. ... So why not do our part and give back to girls? It’s so rewarding too, seeing girls that reach their goals and feeling like their best self and knowing that you have a little part in it.”

Even after ending basketball careers, the Cavinder twins continue to prioritize their health and share their fitness journey on social media.

Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Hanna and Haley Cavinder begin collab with DICK'S Sporting Goods

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have included DICK'S Sporting Goods to the list of top brands they've worked with. In February, DICK'S added four new faces to their influencer program, the Varsity Team. Among them are the Cavinder twins, who shared behind-the-scenes footage from the new collaboration on social media.

In the twins' April Instagram dump, they shared a snap of themselves in front of a DICK's sign and another alongside brand representatives. They also showed off a glittery wall featuring two chandelier-style basketball hoops and their last name printed in bold capital letters. The design was used for promotional content.

The twins also shared video clips from their work with DICK'S on TikTok. Fans can follow Hanna and Haley's social media accounts to see the latest from their brand collaborations.

