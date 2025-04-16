YouTuber Kenny Beecham names his top "objective" landing spot for Duke superstar Cooper Flagg: "I really like the fit"

YouTuber Kenny Beecham chimed in on Cooper Flagg's NBA future in the latest episode of his "Small Ball" podcast. The show posted a clip on its TikTok channel on Tuesday of Beecham answering a fan's question about which NBA team he thinks Flagg fits best on.

The question got the attention of Beecham as it came from a Washington Wizards fan. The Wizards have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft after finishing the 2024-25 regular season with the league's second-worst record (18-64).

"Wizards fan asking me about Cooper Flagg. He ready for the lottery, baby," Beecham said. "I do like Cooper Flagg's fit on the Wizards. You think about what that potential defense can look like when it matters.

"Him, Sarr, George, who I'm really excited about as a defensive player, Bilal Coulibaly. I don't know if that offensive upside is there for them as of right now, if they ended up with Cooper Flagg. But I really, really do like, if we're just talking about the fit."

Beecham, who is a Chicago native, also mentioned the Bulls as a possible landing spot for Flagg.

"I like the fit of him in Chicago, as you can imagine. But my No. 1 team, objectively, is gonna be the Wizards," Beecham added.

Flagg has yet to declare for the NBA draft after his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils ended in disappointing fashion during the NCAA Final Four.

How Cooper Flagg fared for Duke in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Cooper Flagg posted impressive numbers for the Duke Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 35-4 overall record. He lived up to the hype in his first year at Duke, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 boards, 4.2 dimes, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks through 37 games in the 2024-25 season.

The Duke Blue Devils react during their Final Four game against the Houston Cougars in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Imagn

He stepped it up in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Duke looked to be on its way to the national championship game, but a shocking collapse against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four prevented Flagg from winning the NCAA title.

