"Yves Missi absolutely does own Hunter Flopinson": Kansas center Hunter Dickinson faces criticism by college hoops fans after Baylor upset

No.15 Baylor Bears cruised through the game to post an 82-74 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Waco, Texas. This was the Jayhawks' second consecutive loss and they now occupy the fourth spot in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 9-7 record (21-8 overall).

For the Bears, RayJ Dennis led with 19 points, three rebounds, and ten assists. He was supported by Jayden Nunn, who scored 18 points with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Baylor had four players scoring in double-digits, whereas Kansas only had three. Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson each had twenty points while Dajuan Harris Jr. put up 12 points with nine assists.

Following the loss, fans on X were not easy on Dickinson as they trolled him for succumbing to Baylor.

Speaking at a post-game conference, Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self said:

“We obviously just had a bad stretch. When you're playing a good team on the road, you can't afford to have a four-minute bad stretch like that. I actually thought we did some good things."

"The thing about it with people in general, we're all guilty of this, whether it be right or wrong, you know, we only focus on the end result as opposed to the actions and everything that goes in to put yourself in position to have success with the end result."

RayJ Denni spoke about his team's efforts, sharing:

“As far as the second half, I think we found something as far as like playing fast and playing in transition. So that was kind of a focus. Like, if we get stops, let’s run, because we’re tough getting downhill.”

The road ahead for the Kansas Jayhawks

Despite the loss, the Jayhawks stand a good chance of making it to March Madness. Per the latest predictions, they are a projected No. 3 seed with a very bleak chance of moving forward to No. 1.

But at the same time, Kansas is close to slipping out of the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in three seasons because of losing consecutive games. The Jayhawks are also at risk of not winning the conference title. They could try to turn things around as they have two games remaining in the regular season.

Kansas will visit its city rival Kansas State on Tuesday and will host Houston next Saturday.

