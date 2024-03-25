Zach Edey stats: How did the Purdue star perform in second-round matchup against Utah State

The Purdue Boilermakers have been one of the most dominant teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and senior center Zach Edey has been putting up incredible numbers. Purdue dominated in the second half to pick up a 106-67 win in the second round against the Utah State Aggies and advance to the Sweet 16.

Edey excelled in all facets, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and one turnover in 27 minutes. He went 8 of 11 from the floor and made all but one of his eight trips to the charity stripe.

The Purdue Boilermakers (31-4), seeded first in the Midwest, advanced to take on the fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Edey has been showcasing why he is one of the best players in college basketball as in two NCAA Tournament games he is averaging 26.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes.

Can Zach Edey lead the Purdue Boilermakers to the 2024 NCAA championship?

Having a dominant force down low in the NCAA Tournament has been a recipe for success, and Zach Edey is leading Purdue toward the national championship game. When looking at Purdue's odds to win the tournament via DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers are sitting with the third-best odds at +650.

With the men's bracket being as wide open as possible, there is a legitimate chance Edey and Purdue could make a significant run. The four teams in the Midwest Region are Purdue, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Creighton Bluejays and Tennessee Volunteers.

Purdue matches up well with all three teams. With their experience as well as the dominant 1-2 punch that Edey and guard Braden Smith provide, they are going to need to have a tough game offensively to be upset. Anything can happen this time of year, but a national title for the Purdue Boilermakers is not a stretch of any sort.

