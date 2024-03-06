Zach Edey stats last night: How did the Purdue center perform against Illinois?

The #12 Illinois Fighting Illini faced off against the #3 Purdue Boilermakers in a closely contested matchup on Tuesday. Zach Edey was the star of the show. The Boilermakers finished the comeback victory in the second half, winning 77-71 to keep their impressive season going.

A dominant outing for Zach saw him keep his team in the hunt throughout the first half when the others couldn't get going. Starting with four quick points, he was the biggest contributor in the first half, scoring 18 of Purdue's 34 total points, as they looked at a 6-point deficit going into the half.

The second half saw him come out all guns blazing with others, especially Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith finding their groove. Once Purdue took the lead back from Illinois, Edey was able to go on the back foot and let the others lead the charge. With the game getting close in the final stages, a three-point heave from Smith widened the gap to six points, effectively ending the game.

Zach Edey battles for the tough bucket

For the game, Edey's stat line was further proof of his ascension as one of the best players in the entire circuit. An efficient 28 points bookmarked an all-around performance that saw the Center tally eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

With both teams coming in on the back of three game-winning streaks, the match was sure to be an exciting one. Ultimately, Edey and his play would keep the Boilermakers in the game for much of the evening, setting the stage for their victory. The win confirmed their spot as the #1 seed in the Big 10 competition, making them the first team to go back-to-back as B1G Champions in 17 years.

How will Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers fare in the NCAA tournament?

Purdue has been dominant all season long, thanks in part to the incredible duo of Zach Edey, free-throw complaints from fans aside, and Braden Smith. With a 27-3 record, 16-3 in the Conference, they have solidified themselves as a major name to look out for as the NCAA Tournament rolls around.

Zach Edey and Braden Smith

According to oddsmakers, they stand third in the league, behind the UConn Huskies and the Houston Cougars. However, the gap between Houston and Purdue is a small one.

While UConn stands head and shoulders above the competition, the gap between these three and the rest of the field is humongous. Given the production from their star duo, Purdue cleansing itself of last year's failure, when they lost in the first round as a first-seed, isn't out of the question.

Do you think Purdue can make a deep run in the NCAA tournament? Let us know in the comments below.