Zach Edey Stats Last Night: How did Purdue star perform in first round of 2024 March Madness 

The Purdue Boilermakers took on the Grambling Tigers on Friday in the first round of March Madness and won, 78-50. Zach Edey carried Purdue scoring 30 points from 11-of-17 shots, along with 21 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of playtime.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn added 11 points apiece. While Smith had 10 assists, Kaufman registered seven rebounds.

The Grambling Tigers were led by Tramichael Moton, who scored 21 points while Kintavious Dozier added 16 points. The Tigers made just 20-of-55 shots, including 3-of-12 from behind the arc. Purdue, meanwhile, made 28-of-59 shots, including 9-of-24 from the 3-point line.

One of the TBS announcers, former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, said during the game of Edey:

"I don't think I've ever seen a game where it's been so much about just one guy. On top of the numbers, he's wearing them down. It takes so much to try and compete with this guy that you're giving away so much size, too." (via Indy Star)

Grambling guard Kintavious Dozier also spoke on the Boilermakers' center:

"I don't think nobody has seen anything like Zach Edey. That's kind of unreal. What they say he is on paper, he's exactly that."

Meanwhile, Tigers coach Donte Jackson warned other teams that may face Zach Edey and Purdue moving further:

"The reality of the situation is, I hope you're equipped for it."

The man of the hour, Zach Edey himself, had a simple message for everyone watching:

"Tried to play as hard as I can, trying to send a message to the team: We're here, we're ready, we're good. Send a message to the country: 'We're good.'" (via ESPN)

Will Zach Edey return to Purdue for another year?

After testing the NBA waters last year, Edey chose to spend another year with the Boilermakers. Averaging 24.4 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 61.9% this season, Zach Edey has increased his draft stock when compared to last year. He is now projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick.

His athleticism and footwork have increased much more, but he is still a post player, a rarity in today's NBA. It could take some time for Edey to find his feet on any NBA team's roster. For now, there are no announcements from Zach Edey or the school regarding his future in college basketball.

