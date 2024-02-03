At 7-foot-4, Purdue center Zach Edey definitely has a future in the NBA, but where could he end up? Edey returned to college as the reigning National Player of the Year, in part, because many NBA offenses aren't exactly designed around pure post players. But after another excellent season, he'll be moving on to the next level and finding a role.

As things stand, Edey would be a likely late first to early second-round NBA Draft pick. That might be ideal, in fact, because the sort of talented team that could nab Edey in the mid to late first round might let him develop slowly. But Edey hasn't developed slowly in college.

After a freshman season where he started just two games, Edey is posting his second consecutive season of 22 or more points per game and 11 or more rebounds per game. He has improved his shooting mark to 63.5% this year, and at 71.9%, is a surprisingly deft free-throw shooter. With 2,047 points and 1,102 rebounds so far, Edey has been dominant.

But where will his next move be? Here are five possible NBA destinations for Zach Edey.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Zach Edey

The most obvious point here is that Edey, a Purdue star, would be a home-state favorite for Pacers fans. But sentimental reasons aside, Indiana only has Myles Turner under contract for one more season, and in general, Edey would complement Turner and Isaiah Jackson well.

Indiana's offense has plenty of scorers and speed. But Edey could provide significant rebounding depth and a different look for the Pacers, who have no players over 6-foot-11. Indiana might just keep Edey around.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The only thing bigger than San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama would be a front line of Wembanyama plus Purdue's Zach Edey.

Of course, the Spurs have massive center Victor Vembanyama, which would seem to remove them from the Edey sweepstakes. But maybe not. For one thing, Wembanyama is playing 28.6 minutes per game, so he can clearly use a backup.

For another point, given big Victor's multitude of skills, the Spurs could play super-big with a lineup of Wembanyama at the power forward spot and Edey at center. Two 7-foot-4 players on the floor together? That would be a different look.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have Joel Embiid, but to call the 29-year-old Embiid injury prone might be an understatement. In addition, Embiid's skills could be helped with the addition of a super-huge lineup, as with the Spurs.

Like the Pacers, Philly has plenty of scoring talent and wouldn't need much help from Edey there. He could rebound, score some easy tip-ins and short shots, and provide useful frontcourt depth.

4. Denver Nuggets

With Nikola Jokic at center, Denver certainly doesn't seem like an obvious spot for Edey. But Denver, aside from the multi-skilled Jokic, doesn't have any true big men, aside from ancient DeAndre Jordan. The super-big lineup could work with Edey, who is an able passer, able to step away from the basket.

Denver's recent NBA title attests to the team's talent and experience. For a massive rookie looking to find an NBA role, being able to plug into such a team feels like an easy transition possibility.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans's two centers, Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller, are both in their 30s, and a frontcourt addition could make sense for a team tied to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Edey could learn on the job spelling Valancinuas on a nightly basis.

Williamson, in particular, as an undersized power forward, would benefit from a true big man beside him. Edey could end up a Pelican.