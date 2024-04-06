Zach Edey stats vs. NC state: What is the Purdue center's record against Wolfpack?

Purdue center Zach Edey will play the first Final Four game of his career when the Boilermakers take on the NC State Wolfpack in Phoenix, AZ, on Saturday. The winner of this contest will advance to the national title game on Monday against either UConn or Alabama.

With Purdue in the Big Ten and NC State in the ACC, these teams have only met six times in history. This is just the second time that Edey will match up against the Wolfpack. Here we will take a look at how the defending player of the year performed in his only career contest against NC State.

Zach Edey vs. NC State stats

Edey played 12 minutes against NC State in 2021, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. He shot 4-7 from the field and connected on just one free throw from his three total attempts at the line.

This game was part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 12, 2021. Purdue would win this contest in overtime, 82-72, behind 22 points from Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams. This matchup took place during Edey's sophomore year, so he played a more limited part compared to his current role.

How many times has Zach Edey played against NC State?

Zach Edey has gone against the NC State Wolfpack just once in his career before their meeting in the Final Four this year. Purdue has only matched up with NC State six total times and is 2-4 against the Wolfpack. Edey was a member of the squad in its most recent meeting.

What channel is the NC State vs. Purdue Final Four game on?

NC State and Purdue's Final Four clash will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 6:09 p.m. EST. Fans can stream this game through subscription services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

This matchup will also be available to stream through the NCAA March Madness App with a valid cable subscription.

NC State vs. Purdue Final Four tickets

Tickets for this Final Four showdown from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, start at $318 and go up to $2,660 on VividSeats. The lowest-cost tickets on VividSeats for lower-level seating begin at $413 per ticket.

How many points do you think Zach Edey will score against NC State in the Final Four? Let us know in the comments below.

