Next 5 Final Four locations: Detailed outlook of cities and arenas for upcoming years

The Final Four is a sporting event not exclusive to college basketball fans but to the whole United States. It's a national event; 24.75 million people watched the national semi-finals at home last year, and thousands drive up to different cities and arenas just to support their favorite college teams or alma mater.

For the participating teams, the Final Four represents the culmination of their season-long journey, as well as the 68-team bracket they navigated to reach this point, and that is to compete for a national championship on the grandest stage, while the entire nation tunes in.

Let's look and learn more about the next five Final Four locations.

Upcoming Final Four locations

The NCAA has announced details about the upcoming Final Four, including the dates, venues and the cities that will host the national semi-finals of March Madness.

FINAL FOUR Year Dates City Venue Capacity 2025 April 5 & 7 San Antonio Alamodome 70,000 (approx) 2026 April 4 & 6 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 70,000 (approx) 2027 April 3 & 5 Detroit Ford Field 65,000 (approx) 2028 April 1 & 3 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium 71,835 (approx) 2029 March 31 & April 2 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 70,000 (approx)

2025 Final Four - April 5 & 7 at the Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

68,323 in attendance for the Warriors-Spurs regular season game at the Alamodome.

Sitting at a capacity of 70,000, the Alamodome is no stranger to big basketball events. NBA team, San Antonio Spurs, used the multi-purpose stadium as the venue of their home games from 1993 to 2002. However, the arena was too big for NBA games, and the Spurs left in 2002.

The Spurs celebrated their 50th anniversary in their regular season matchup against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. This marked the first NBA game held at the arena since Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference semi-finals when the Spurs lost to the Lakers (87-85), eventually losing the playoff series in five games.

68,323 spectators watched the Warriors-Spurs matchup at the Alamodome, breaking the regular season single-game attendance record.

Previously, the NCAA used the venue for the Final Four in 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018. During the 2018 national semi-finals and championship game, an elevated court was utilized, maximizing and utilizing all seats in the arena to accommodate 70,000 attendees.

UTSA Roadrunners (NCAA Football) and the San Antonio Brahmas (XFL / UFL) currently use the stadium regularly for their home games. The Alamo Bowl, an NCAA Division 1 football bowl game, has used the Alamodome since 1993.

2026 NCAA Final Four (April 4 & 6) & 2029 NCAA Final Four (March 31 & April 2) at the Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, Indiana

Bird's eye view of the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Lucas Oil Stadium has been chosen again as the location of the upcoming 2026 NCAA Final Four (April 4 & 6) & 2029 NCAA Final Four (March 31 & April 2). Previously, the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four was held in the stadium in 2010, 2015, and 2021.

The venue can provide seating for 70,000 attendees within its 1.8 million square feet of arena space.

Within the confines of the NFL, Lucas Oil Stadium has served as the home of the Indianapolis Colts, as well as the venue for the annual NFL draft combine and Super Bowl XLVI.

2027 Final Four - April 3 & 5 at the Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

The Ford Field is home to the NFL's Detroit Lions.

Ford Field made history on December 13, 2003, when the venue in downtown Detroit seated a whopping crowd of 78,129 fans for the "Basketbowl," an attendance record for a college basketball game.

During the 2008 NCAA basketball tournament, there were adjustments to the positioning of the court in the arena, compared to the previous tournaments because of the NCAA's new 70,000-seat capacity ruling. Instead of placing the floor on one end of the stadium, it was moved to the middle of the football field, a first in NCAA tournament play.

Ford Field is gearing up to host the Final Four once more in 2027, with the dates set for April 3 and 5.

Professional sports teams and annual sporting events are held in Ford Field, namely the Detroit Lions (NFL), Michigan Panthers (USFL / UFL), MHSAA Football Finals, MHSAA Individual Wrestling State and Quick Lane Bowl (NCAA).

2028 Final Four - April 1 & 3 at the Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium will be the location of the 2028 Final Four.

Known as the 2nd most expensive stadium in the world, at $1.9 Billion, the Allegiant Stadium will serve as the venue for the 2028 Final Four. Located in Paradise, Nevada, the football stadium can seat a maximum capacity of 71,835 attendees.

Opened its doors to the public in 2020, Allegiant Stadium serves as the home field for both the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the UNLV Rebels college football team, as well as football events like Super Bowl LVIII, Vegas Kickoff Classic, and the Las Vegas Bowl.

