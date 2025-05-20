“Nobody's going to feel sorry for me”: Rick Pitino’s son Richard reflects on getting fired before Xavier HC job 

Newly-minted Xavier Musketeers coach Richard Pitino is currently in his first offseason with his new squad. On March 25, it was announced that the son of legendary college basketball tactician Rick Pitino was moving on from his four years with the New Mexico Lobos to transfer to the Musketeers in the 2025-2026 campaign.

During an interview with Matt McCall of the "Field of 68: After Dark" podcast on YouTube Monday, Pitino reflected on how he felt after getting fired right before he was tapped into becoming Xavier's next head coach.

"I think the first thing that I learned was not in a very just, bad way of looking at life, but nobody really cares," Pitino said. "Everybody worries about their own problems. So, my immediate reaction was nobody's going to feel sorry for me, whether it's my friends, whether it's peers, whatever, like they don't want to hear me complain."

"So, I've never ever been bitter. I've never ever been the, 'Oh I got screwed or whatever,' like I just moved on. Was it hard to leave Minnesota and my good friends? Yeah, like there was a lot of nights where I felt as though I let my family down because we had a really good life in Minnesota. So, that would be one is that nobody cares so do not complain," he added.

Pitino now heads into a Musketeers program that concluded the 2024-2025 season with an overall standing of 22-12, 13-7 during Big East conference play earlier this year and was bounced out of the 2025 March Madness in the first round.

Richard Pitino felt it was important to get everybody in same direction after Minnesota stint

Later in the interview, Richard Pitino talked about what he was trying to apply to during his New Mexico Lobos stint that he had learned from his time at the helm of the Minnesota Golden Gophers coaching staff. For him, it was all about getting everybody on the same page, even those with the Lobos faithful.

"Then, when I got the New Mexico job, what I saw was I was able to bring people with me, whether it was administration boosters, staff and then obviously, the players, to where to get them to understand what the vision was," he said. "I don't think I did a good job of that in my eight years in Minnesota.

"Like we had success, We went to two NCAA tournaments, We won the NIT, like I know I can coach. But now, the four years at New Mexico, I thought I did a really good job of the fans, the boosters, the administration, and the alumni to get them to be on the same page with me, to get the train moving in the right direction. And, it's the most important thing," he added.

Pitino finished his last campaign at New Mexico in the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 27-8, 17-3 during 2025 Mountain West conference play, and made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA national tournament.

