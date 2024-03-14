North Carolina vs Florida State injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Cam'Ron Fletcher

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament on Thursday at noon ET.

North Carolina, 25-6, is coming off an 84-79 win over Duke on Saturday, its sixth win in a row. Florida State, meanwhile, is 17-15 and coming off an 86-76 win over Virginia Tech to advance in the ACC Tournament.

North Carolina vs FSU basketball injuries

North Carolina has no one on its injury list, while FSU has one player listed on their injury report.

Cam'Ron Fletcher, FSU

Fletcher is out for the season due to a knee injury sustained in December. It's the second straight year that his season has ended due to a knee injury.

"Another season-ending injury … it hasn’t been a full year since I’ve been fully healthy. I’m very thankful for everyone who has had my back through the toughest times of my life," Fletcher wrote on social media.

"Although I haven’t played a full season of college basketball and had 2 back2back injuries I’m not discouraged by it. My path is my path, and everybody's path is different & I really believe I'm HIM, and when my time comes, ima make the best of it. I’ll be back sooner than later."

Before his injury, Fletcher was averaging 6.7 PPG, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

North Carolina vs FSU: Odds & Prediction

North Carolina is a 10.5-point favorite to beat FSU, while the over/under is set at 154.5 points.

The Seminoles looked good in their win over Virginia Tech to advance in the ACC Tournament, but this is a tough matchup against the Tar Heels. FSU struggles to get rebounds, which is a concern, as the Seminoles can't allow the Tar Heels to get multiple shots on possession.

On defense, UNC has been solid and should limit the Seminoles' offense and cruise to a double-digit win.

Prediction: FSU to win by 11+ points

Poll : Who do you think wins? North Carolina FSU 0 votes View Discussion