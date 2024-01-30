North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

North Carolina versus Georgia Tech continues late January's slate of exciting college hoops action. And with the first month of the year winding down, this game could be a good one – if not quite predictable.

UNC remains atop the ACC and is still one of the best teams in the nation early into 2024. They're 17-3 overall and undefeated in nine games in conference play. This game against Georgia Tech likely won't be any different, considering the Yellowjackets are currently under .500 and a paltry 2-7 against ACC opponents. Both teams are on winning streaks, though, so they won't be lacking in confidence.

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Prediction

North Carolina will once more be bannered by seniors RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, who have been holding down the Heels' defense and offense, respectively. Davis is the nation's 11th-best scorer with 21.2 ppg on just under 45 percent shooting. Bacot, on the other hand, is a double-double machine (13.3 ppg, 10 rpg) who's also averaging 2 blocks per game.

Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly is the closest they can match up against Davis on the perimeter one-on-one. But he's only averaging 14.2 ppg on an atrocious 35.4% FG. You just wouldn't be able to score consistently against a good defensive team like UNC with those numbers.

The Yellowjackets' second-to-last defense in conference may not be able to contain even these two alone. Davis and Bacot will likely have their way early on, and everyone else will follow suit. There's a good indication that both the Tar Heels' offense and defense (not to mention their star power) are going to overwhelm Georgia Tech in this game.

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE UNC -10.5 (-110) 152 (-110o / -110u) OFF GEORGIA TECH +10.5 (-110) 152 (-110o / -110u) OFF

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Head-to-Head

As the favored team for this game, UNC handily leads Georgia Tech in their all-time series, 72-27. This includes a massive 58-25 lead since the Yellowjackets joined the ACC in 1978 (via Ramblin Wreck).

However, despite being arguably the better team for almost the entire time, the Tar Heels likely would've wanted this game hosted in Chapel Hill. That's because, since the 1998 season, North Carolina has evenly split its 20 games on the road against Georgia Tech (via GoHeels.com). Still, there's a lot of confidence for the Tar Heels heading into this game, as they've won the last three outings. They're also ranked third in the nation this season for a reason.

Where to watch North Carolina vs Georgia Tech

Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

Date and time: Jan. 30, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Injuries

North Carolina

No injuries

Georgia Tech

F Ebenezer Duwuona, undisclosed (QUESTIONABLE)

G Lance Terry, redshirt (OUT FOR SEASON)