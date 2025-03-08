Notre Dame vs Duke women's basketball: Odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

An exciting Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals matchup will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-4, 16-2 ACC) taking on the Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 14-4) on Saturday inside First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Blue Devils are on a four-game winning streak, coming off Friday's 61-48 win against the Louisville Cardinals. On the other hand, the Fighting Irish are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 73-64 victory over the California Golden Bears on Friday.
Both teams are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, but let's take a closer look at which one should have the advantage to make the ACC Tournament finals.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Prediction
These teams will be competitive against one another, but Notre Dame should have the advantage. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has been their best player, averaging 24.2 points and 3.6 steals per game. The team has been explosive from the 3-point line, shooting 40.0% so far.
Pick the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to cover the spread.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds
Notre Dame vs. Duke head-to-head
In their previous 23 encounters, the Fighting Irish and Blue Devils had an entirely one-sided matchup. Notre Dame has dominated the rivalry, going 19-4 overall, including winning the last two games. The Fighting Irish won their most recent game on February 17 in South Bend, 64-49.
Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke
This game between the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Disney+, Fubo, and other streaming services.
Notre Dame vs. Duke projected starting lineups
Duke Blue Devils' lineup
- Forward Delaney Thomas
- Guard Jadyn Donovan
- Guard Ashlon Jackson
- Guard Taina Mair
- Guard Reigan Richardson
Notre Dame Fighting Irish lineup
- Forward Laitu King
- Forward Maddy Westbeld
- Guard Hannah Hidalgo
- Guard Olivia Miles
- Guard Sonia Citron
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here