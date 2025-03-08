Notre Dame vs Duke women's basketball: Odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

An exciting Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals matchup will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-4, 16-2 ACC) taking on the Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 14-4) on Saturday inside First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ad

The Blue Devils are on a four-game winning streak, coming off Friday's 61-48 win against the Louisville Cardinals. On the other hand, the Fighting Irish are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 73-64 victory over the California Golden Bears on Friday.

Both teams are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, but let's take a closer look at which one should have the advantage to make the ACC Tournament finals.

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame vs. Duke Prediction

These teams will be competitive against one another, but Notre Dame should have the advantage. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has been their best player, averaging 24.2 points and 3.6 steals per game. The team has been explosive from the 3-point line, shooting 40.0% so far.

Pick the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to cover the spread.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke +4.5 (-110) Over 138.5 (-115) +165 Notre Dame -4.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-115) -240

Ad

Notre Dame vs. Duke head-to-head

In their previous 23 encounters, the Fighting Irish and Blue Devils had an entirely one-sided matchup. Notre Dame has dominated the rivalry, going 19-4 overall, including winning the last two games. The Fighting Irish won their most recent game on February 17 in South Bend, 64-49.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke

This game between the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Disney+, Fubo, and other streaming services.

Ad

Notre Dame vs. Duke projected starting lineups

Duke Blue Devils' lineup

Forward Delaney Thomas

Guard Jadyn Donovan

Guard Ashlon Jackson

Guard Taina Mair

Guard Reigan Richardson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish lineup

Forward Laitu King

Forward Maddy Westbeld

Guard Hannah Hidalgo

Guard Olivia Miles

Guard Sonia Citron

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here