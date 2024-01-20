Oklahoma vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Big 12 Conference game on Saturday afternoon will see the 15th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the Cincinnati Bearcats battle it out at the Fifth Third Arena.

The Sooners (14-3, 2-2 in Big 12) are coming off a 77-63 home win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday. The Bearcats are also coming off a win, an 81-77 overtime victory at home on Tuesday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma vs Cincinnati betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma Sooners +3.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-105) +145 Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-115) -175

Oklahoma vs Cincinnati head-to-head

The two teams are not very familiar with each other, as this is only the third time they will meet. The Bearcats have won both times, including the most recent one in the 2011-12 season, winning 56-55 on neutral territory.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs Cincinnati?

This game will be airing on the Big 12 Network, so if you have that on your linear cable package, you can watch it there. If not, the game will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN+ app, so there are no excuses not to see the action.

Oklahoma vs Cincinnati key injuries

Oklahoma

No injuries to report

Cincinnati

Guard CJ Fredrick: Hamstring (OUT)

Oklahoma vs Cincinnati: Best picks and prediction

This game is expected to be close, considering the betting line, which makes a lot of sense with how both programs have been playing recently.

When looking at how they are doing on the defensive side of the floor recently, there's a bit of a difference. The Sooners are allowing 68.0 points in five games, while the Bearcats are giving up 71.0 points in their last three.

Junior guard Javian McCollum for Oklahoma is the best scoring threat on the floor for either team and should be able to take advantage in conference play. In his four road games, he's averaging 16.5 ppg on 53.3% shooting, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Cincinnati not having senior guard CJ Fredrick is a blow to their rotation, as he adds some veteran stability to the second unit. With the hamstring injury keeping him sidelined, it's going to be difficult for the bench to get going. Considering the above factors, go with Oklahoma to cover the spread.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners +3.5 (-110)