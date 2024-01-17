Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 17 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday evening between the 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Rebels (15-1, 2-1) are seeking to extend their winning streak, having won their last two games, including a 69-56 home victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Tigers (10-6, 2-1) are hoping to rebound from a 93-78 away loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs LSU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ole Miss Rebels +3.5 (-120) Over 149.5 (-115) +130 LSU Tigers -3.5 (+100) Under 149.5 (-105) -150

Ole Miss vs LSU match details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers

Date and Time: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Ole Miss vs LSU key stats

The Rebels' offense has scored 77.6 points per game on a strong 46.8% shooting from the field. Senior guard Matthew Murrell has led the way for the program. In 34.5 minutes, he averages 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the three-point line.

The Ole Miss defense has been doing decently well, allowing 69.5 points per game. Currently, they are recording 6.7 blocks and 8.8 steals per game.

The LSU Tigers are averaging 76.3 points and shooting 46.1% from the field. Senior guard Jordan Wright has averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.1 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. He's been a solid shooter at all three levels this season, with a shooting split of 39.7/35.4/81.0.

The Tigers' defense has been holding its own, giving up 69.5 points per game to this point. They are also doing well with 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game.

Ole Miss vs LSU: Best Picks and Prediction

These defenses as of late are showing the difference between these programs, as Ole Miss is allowing 80.0 points in their last three games while LSU is giving up 67.5 points in their previous four games. The Tigers also have a bit of an advantage in grabbing rebounds so they should be able to control the game here.

Expect this game to be closer but LSU should cover the spread by about five points.

Pick: LSU Tigers, -3.5 (-120)