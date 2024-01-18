Oregon vs Colorado prediction, odds and picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a Pac-12 battle on Thursday night inside the CU Events Center, the Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes face off.

The Ducks (13-3, 5-0) are currently on a five-game winning streak after an 80-73 home win over the California Golden Bears on Saturday. The Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3) are looking to create a winning streak of their own after a 68-58 home win on Saturday against the USC Trojans.

Oregon vs. Colorado betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon Ducks +6.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-105) +225 Colorado Buffaloes -6.5 (-105) Under 146.5 (-115) -275

Oregon vs. Colorado match details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Date and Time: Thursday, Jan. 18, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

Oregon vs. Colorado key stats

The Ducks offense has done well, scoring 78.8 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field. The team's guard, freshman Jackson Shelstad, has led the way. In 30.8 minutes, he averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He also shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc throughout the season.

The Oregon defense has been holding its own, allowing 71.5 points per game. Currently, it records 3.5 blocks and 7.8 steals per game.

The Colorado Buffaloes are averaging 80.2 points and shooting an incredible 50.1% from the field. Junior guard KJ Simpson has averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. He is shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from three.

The Buffaloes' defense has been doing decently well, giving up 71.1 points per game. Colorado needs to improve, as it is recording 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Oregon vs. Colorado: Best picks and prediction

The Oregon Ducks are undefeated in Pac-12 Conference action for a reason and should control the game on the road. They are getting healthier as the center position is looking bright. N'Faly Dante is back on the floor, while backup center Nate Bittle is potentially returning from wrist surgery for this game.

There is a big difference here in terms of offense. Oregon scored 81.7 points in its last three games, while Colorado averaged 67.3 points in its previous four games. So, expect the Oregon Ducks to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Oregon Ducks +6.5 (-115)