Oumar Ballo NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for the Arizona center feat. Washington Wizards

The Arizona Wildcats are headed to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and 7-foot center Oumar Ballo's NBA stock is rising. Ballo, a Gonzaga transfer, is an integral part of a tough Wildcat team. After a slow start to his career, Ballo has seen his production rise each season in college.

As a senior, Ballo has averaged 13.0 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game. A true back-to-the-basket post player, Oumar Ballo shoots 65.4% and also leads the team in blocked shots while having only the fifth-most turnovers. He's not a perimeter player or a flashy athlete, but Oumar Ballo will bring size and strength to the next level.

Ballo's NBA draft evaluation has been fairly underwhelming. His game isn't flashy, but his 7-foot size and ability to rebound and defend will get him into the league. He will, more than likely, be a second-round pick or go undrafted rather than climb into the draft lottery. But here's a guess at the NBA future of Arizona's outstanding big man.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Oumar Ballo

The Washington Wizards, including forward Deni Avdija, are last in the NBA in rebounding. Arizona center Oumar Ballo could help fix that deficiency.

5. Portland Trailblazers

Portland has slogged through a 19-51 season with Damian Lillard. While the Blazers have acquired DeAndre Ayton at center, Ayton is incredibly brittle. Portland also has very little else in the frontcourt and is 26th in the NBA in rebounding. Anfernee Simmons and Jeremi Grant are a potent scoring punch, but some help inside would be nice.

Oumar Ballo could fix what ails the Blazers. When Ayton almost inevitably gets injured, Ballo could see major minutes. In the meanwhile, he'd allow Ayton some rest and Grant a chance to step out on the floor more. Portland probably won't stay near the bottom of the NBA standings for long, and an old-school post player is an almost immediate need. Ballo to the Blazers would make plenty of sense.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder, despite being 49-20, are a surprisingly bad rebounding team. Their two front-court standouts are Chet Holmgren, who likes to play out on the floor, and 6-foot-5 Jalen Williams. Guard Josh Giddey is the Thunder's second-leading rebounder.

Oumar Ballo could team well with either Williams or Holmgren. His size would allow Williams to compensate for his lack of size. His back-to-the-back skills would allow Holmgren to essentially play a power foward role. The Thunder don't need much help, but a 7-foot rebounder, defender, and enforcer would be useful. Oumar Ballo might be just the man for the job.

3. Indiana Pacers

Unlike most playoff teams, the Pacers aren't particularly settled in the post. Indiana re-signed Myles Turner, but his deal is short. Beyond him, guys like Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson are filling minutes in the post. The 40-31 Pacers win with wing play, Turner, and whatever else they can throw together.

Ballo could see immediate playing time. His game is like a more imposing version of rookie Oscar Tshiebwe's game. Given that Ballo is solidly four inches taller than Tshiebwe, the Pacers might jump at the opportunity to add a more physically complete player as a reserve center. Oumar Ballo could make an Indiana Pacer.

2. Charlotte Hornets

At 17-52, the Hornets won't be going anywhere near the NBA playoffs. They're also the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA. While Charlotte has a solid young nucleus with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller, they aren't exactly set in the post. Particularly on a team with several scorers, a post role player will be an immediate need.

Oumar Ballo could immediately support Nick Richards, who is Charlotte's starting center. In fact, his contract would likely represent a substantial savings to the Hornets. Being able to spend the surplus off a veteran contract might help Charlotte plug some of the other holes in its lineup.

1.Washington Wizards

The 12-58 Wizards are the worst rebounding team in the NBA. With the team having recently dealt big man Daniel Gafford, the only vaguely impressive Washington rebounder is Marvin Bagley. With players like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, and Corey Kispert, Washington has serviceable wing players, but needs bulk low.

Ballo will be at his best in a role where he's not asked to do too much offensively. He'll screen, rebound, and make dunks and layups. Defensively, he'll clog the lane and do a good job on the board. It's not the flashiest role in the world, but Washington could certainly use him. Oumar Ballo could certainly become a Washington Wizard.

Poll : Will Ballo be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion