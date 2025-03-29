“Out of her mind not playing MiLaysia Fulwiley right now”: Fans question Dawn Staley as South Carolina survive vs Maryland in Sweet 16 clash

South Carolina escaped Maryland with a 71–67 win in the Sweet 16, but questions loom over Dawn Staley’s coaching choices. Despite having the deepest roster in the nation, the Gamecocks struggled to find their rhythm Friday night, often looking out of sync due to constant lineup changes.

MiLaysia Fulwiley delivered a stunning 23-point performance to propel the defending champions into the Elite Eight.

"When you have a dynamic player like MiLaysia you put the ball in her hands and you allow her to create her magic and she did that for us today," Staley said postgame.

However, fans on social media voiced frustration over Staley for Fulwiley’s limited minutes in the game.

“Dawn Staley be bullshitting having Fulwiley on the bench in any serious situation,” a fan wrote.

“Dawn Staley is out of her MIND not playing Fulwiley right now!” another wrote.

“Dawn Staley is criminal for not playing MiLaysia Fulwiley 30 minutes a game,” one wrote.

Other fans reacted:

“Dawn Staley better hope Fulwiley doesn’t transfer after the year. Has saved them multiple times in the NCAA tournament but never gets to start because Raven Johnson is older lmao,” one wrote on X.

“Dawn Staley realizing South Carolina is better when Tessa Johnson and Fulwiley are playing,” a fan wrote.

“I don't care what anybody has to say Dawn Staley is the BEST coach in men and women basketball,” another wrote.

The Gamecocks will need more clarity and consistency as they prepare for the next round, but Staley’s handling of her star player is under scrutiny from fans.

MiLaysia Fulwiley stepped up when it mattered most

In a tense Sweet 16 battle against Maryland, South Carolina faced the threat of becoming the first defending champion to fall at this stage since 2013. Trailing 60-59 with 3:25 remaining, Fulwiley's fearless play turned the tide. She drove to the basket for a layup, sparking a decisive 7-0 run.

In a tense Sweet 16 battle against Maryland, South Carolina faced the threat of becoming the first defending champion to fall at this stage since 2013. Trailing 60-59 with 3:25 remaining, Fulwiley’s fearless play turned the tide. She drove to the basket for a layup, sparking a decisive 7-0 run.

The South Carolina guard's coast-to-coast drives and timely free throws provided the cushion the Gamecocks needed to hold off the Terrapins.

“Just went out there and tried to help my team to get closer to our next goal which was the Elite Eight and I did that,” Fulwiley said, according to ABC.

MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives for a shot - Source: Imagn

In the third quarter, Fulwiley made a slick assist to Te-Hina Paopao and capped it off with a show-stopping play. Dribbling down the left side, she flipped the ball behind her back and nailed a jumper, giving South Carolina a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Up next, South Carolina will face Duke on Sunday. The Blue Devils earned their spot by defeating ACC rival North Carolina 47-38 earlier on Friday.

Also Read: MiLaysia Fulwiley stats today: How did the South Carolina star fare vs Maryland in March Madness Sweet 16? (Mar. 28)

