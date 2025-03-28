MiLaysia Fulwiley stats today: How did the South Carolina star fare vs Maryland in March Madness Sweet 16? (Mar. 28)

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, beating the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins 71-67 in their Sweet 16 matchup at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Ad

Fulwiley was one of two players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who will next face the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. She delivered off the bench for coach Dawn Staley, scoring a game-high 23 points against Maryland.

Fulwiley shot 9-for-17, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. The sophomore guard added five rebounds, three assists and one block for the Gamecocks, who reached the Elite Eight for the fourth straight year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley remained undefeated in her March Madness career, winning all nine games she has played for the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament dating back to her freshman season last year.

Here are MiLaysia Fulwiley's stats from the game against the Maryland Terrapins:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO MiLaysia Fulwiley 21 23 5 3 9-17 1-5 4-5 1-4 0 1 2 3

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley gets offensive help from Chloe Kitts in Sweet 16 win over Maryland

It wasn't just MiLaysia Fulwiley who punished the Maryland defense. Chloe Kitts also stepped up for South Carolina, scoring 15 points. She shot 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the Sweet 16.

Kitts also grabbed 11 rebounds to record her second consecutive double-double in this year’s NCAA Tournament. She had 10 points and 11 boards in South Carolina’s 64-53 win over Indiana in the second round.

Ad

Chloe Kitts (#21) of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts with MiLaysia Fulwiley (#1)2 during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 28, 2025. Photo: Getty

The victory didn't come easy for the Gamecocks, who trailed 33-31 at halftime against the Terrapins. Kitts and Fulwiley helped South Carolina remain within striking distance in the first half, combining for 17 points. Kitts led the Gamecocks in the opening half with 10 points, while Fulwiley contributed seven.

Ad

The game remained close in the second half, with Maryland giving the defending champions a major scare. The Terrapins took a 60-59 lead with 3:25 left following a layup by Saylor Poffenbarger.

The Gamecocks then showed their championship experience, responding with a 7-0 run to grab a six-point lead with 34 seconds left. Fulwiley and Kitts scored all seven of those points to give South Carolina an advantage it would not relinquish.

With the victory, South Carolina secured its eighth Elite Eight berth in program history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here