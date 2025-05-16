"Overrated" "Really like his passing game": Fans divided over BYU standout Egor Demin's draft combine outing

Egor Demin's NBA draft combine appearance drew mixed reactions from basketball fans who were either in awe or skeptical about the 19-year-old's future in the pro league. The BYU standout stood tall among guards, measuring an imposing 6'8 1/4" with a wingspan of 6'10 1/4."

However, it wasn't just his size that impressed many combine scouts and fans, but his incredible shooting prowess. Demin shot the lights out from 3-point range, going 14 of 30 on off-the-dribble shots, 17 of 25 on spot-up shots, 14 of 25 on the star drill, and 17 of 28 on the side drill. He made 80% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

Fans went to social media to react to the impressive shooting numbers Demin put up in the draft combine, with one hoops enthusiast doubting if he can put that same performance in real-time action.

Another fan had a different take on the Russian sensation, pointing out that Demin could thrive in the NBA with his world-class passing skills.

Other users sided with the BYU standout, as he was able to make his presence felt during the tournament.

"Had some good games and some bad games, as expected from international players in their first college seasons. If you watched BYU in the tournament you’d know Egor showed up biggest when the lights were brightest!," one fan wrote.

"Yeah…. I watched almost every minute and you are dead wrong here. The team that drafts him is lucky," another hoops enthusiast added.

"Best passer in the draft 🤝," a fan said.

"Definitely an argument to be made," an NBA diehard opined.

Other fans weren't taking the hype bait yet, showing a bit of skepticism on the Russian guard after the impressive combine performance.

"Poor mans 6’9 lonzo ball which is a pretty good player. Worse at everything but the velocity on all of his passes are incredible. On a team with shooters he hits 100%," the fan noted.

"Ya tooo obsessed with player measurements," another fan said.

"Another high upside level player who needs time and maybe lots of it to develop. Going to the right team is imperative," a hoops enthusiast opined.

Egor Demin played 33 games for BYU last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.2%, including a paltry 27.3% clip from the 3-point line, and had a 69.5% accuracy from the 15-foot line.

He helped the Cougars reach the Sweet 16. They outplayed VCU and Wisconsin in the first two rounds before succumbing to Alabama 113-88.

Analyst compares Egor Demin to Josh Giddey and Anthony Black

NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor compared BYU standout Egor Demin to Chicago guard Josh Giddey and Orlando playmaker Anthony Black, who were also lengthy players who can create their shots and make dazzling passes.

Giddey played his first three seasons with Oklahoma City before getting traded to the Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso. The Australian shooting guard averaged 14.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 6.1 apg in four seasons.

On the other hand, the 6-foot-7 Black has been a constant off-the-bench contributor, averaging 7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.3 apg in two seasons with the Magic. His numbers were relatively efficient as he only played at least 20.8 minutes per game for Orlando.

O'Connor pointed out Demin's rare ability to pass the ball as his strong suit, but his shooting struggles would make NBA teams think twice about picking him up early in the draft.

The analyst suggested that Demin could excel on teams that play with motion schemes that rely heavily on cutting and relocating into open spaces.

