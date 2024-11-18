Pacific vs. Arkansas prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 18 | College basketball season 2024-25

The Pacific Tigers are heading to Bud Walton Arena on Monday night as they prepare to take on the 18th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in nonconference action. These teams are both playing well, and this should be an intriguing matchup.

The Tigers (3-2) are off to a good start but have seemed to struggle lately as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 60-57 home loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday. The Razorbacks (2-1) are looking to build off Wednesday's 65-49 home victory over the Troy Trojans.

Let's take a deeper dive into what we should expect and see which bets we should be making for this game.

Pacific vs. Arkansas prediction

Adou Thiero has been able to score the ball well this season, as he is averaging 21.5 points in his last two games. Pacific does not have the manpower to hold him to less than 15 points in this game.

When looking at the offensive ratings for these teams, they are showing the ability to struggle a bit with their offensive possessions. Pacific is 162nd in the nation with a 110.4 offensive rating, while Arkansas is 287th with a 100.1 offensive rating. Pacific was just held to 57 points against Northern Arizona, while Arkansas has not cracked more than 76 points in a game this year, so take the under.

Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland is passing the basketball well with seven assists in each of his last two games. With Arkansas' offense expected to do better against a weaker Pacific team, Fland should be able to get the ball to more scorers consistently, and we are getting great value here at +310.

Pacific vs. Arkansas odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Pacific +21.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-115) +1800 Arkansas -21.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-105) -6000

Pacific vs. Arkansas picks

Pick #1: Adou Thiero 15+ Points (-115)

Pick #2: Under 147.5 Points (-105)

Pick #3: Boogie Fland 8+ Assists (+310)

Pacific vs. Arkansas head-to-head

This is not a very common game against one another, as this is just the second time that the Pacific Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks play against one another. The only other game was back on Nov. 22, 2010, where the Tigers secured a 77-70 neutral site victory.

How to watch Pacific vs. Arkansas

The Pacific Tigers and the 18th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks game will be streaming but not on linear television. This game can be streamed on ESPN+ as well as SEC Network+.

