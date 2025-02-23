Paige Bueckers drops 4-word reaction to sum up UConn’s win vs Butler

Paige Bueckers is a generational prospect and the consensus number-one pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. She has a stacked individual trophy cabinet, but a national championship with the UConn Huskies is missing.

Bueckers is doing her best to end her college basketball career on a high and she was as impactful as ever in No.5-ranked UConn's 86-47 win against Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. After the game, she issued a four-word reaction to a Huskies post that stated,

"We had a good Saturday."

Bueckers replied on her IG stories writing,

"Oh yes we did".

Paige Bueckers reacts to UConn’s win vs. Butler. (Credits: IG/Paige Bueckers)

Bueckers and her teammates sure did, as they dispatched the Butler Bulldogs 86-47. The guard led the team in scoring and assists, putting up her third double-double. She ended the game with 23 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes.

What's next for Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies?

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will next play a home game against the Creighton Bluejays. The Bluejays will travel to Connecticut in a few days to face the college basketball powerhouses.

The Bluejays come into the game on a six-game winning streak. They are on a 22-4 record for the regular season and are comfortably in the AP Top 25.

Hence, it will not be easy for Bueckers and her teammates to be up against a formidable opponent. However, if there's anything we know about the Huskies, they can nullify Grade A threats once such threats enter their domain. Hence, the Huskies remain favorites for their penultimate 2024/25 regular season game.

After the regular season ends, the real action starts for Paige Bueckers and her teammates. The current Huskies squad aims to bring a female basketball national championship to the school for the first time since 2016. Plus, winning a title this year will be more significant, considering their male counterparts are unlikely to three-peat in the ongoing CFB season.

Hence, expect Bueckers and Co. to leave it all on the court during March Madness.

