Paige Bueckers makes her feelings known on 13yr old Abby who battled cancer for seven years

The No. 6 UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, won one of their most lop-sided affairs of the season on Sunday, beating the Butler Bulldogs 101-59 to stay unblemished in conference play. The program continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for women's basketball aspirants, especially with names like Bueckers and Azzi Fudd leading the charge.

This trait was once again on show Sunday when the Huskies paid tribute to a late fan in Abby Zittoun who died at the age of 13 after a seven-year battle with cancer. During warmups, the UConn players wore jumpers with "Love, Abby" on them.

In the postgame press conference, Bueckers shared her feelings on the beloved supporter who died in October of last year.

"There's so many things that stood out about Abby," Paige Bueckers said (39:15). "She lit up a room every single time she walked in it. She just had this charisma about her, personality about her that it was impossible not to connect with her. The strength that she showed every single day was something to admire and we all inspire to do.

"We use the term 'Abby strength.' But, 'Abby joy' is one that I want to take with me. Just this sense of no matter what was going on in life, good day or bad, nobody will steal her joy and her happiness to be there in the present moment. That's something that she lived with every day, it never wavered."

Paige Bueckers paves the way to the win on Abby Zittoun night

The home UConn Huskies crowd was treated to another standout performance by their fourth-year sensation Paige Bueckers. The Hopkins, Minnesota, native looked determined to put on a show to commemorate Abby Zittoun as she dropped a game-high 18 points on 50% shooting (7-of-14), a rebound, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes of action.

Bueckers and company are aiming to reclaim national title glory for their powerhouse program which is experiencing a nine-year drought. They will have another opportunity to move further toward that goal on Thursday against the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers on the road.

