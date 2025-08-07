  • home icon
  College Basketball
"Paige somewhere rn smiling at her phone": College hoops fans react to UConn star Azzi Fudd lifting weights & sweating in the gym

By Geoff
Modified Aug 07, 2025 04:27 GMT
UConn guard Azzi Fudd (Image Source; IMAGN)
UConn guard Azzi Fudd (Image Source; IMAGN)

College basketball fans reacted to an Instagram post featuring UConn guard Azzi Fudd lifting weights and sweating in the gym.

Unrivaled posted a video on Wednesday, showing the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament's Most Outstanding Player working out.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans gave their comments on the post, with one college basketball enthusiast saying that her girlfriend, Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers, should be smiling on the phone upon seeing the video.

"Paige somewhere rn smiling at her phone," the fan wrote.
Top reaction on Azzi Fudd&#039;s video (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
Top reaction on Azzi Fudd's video (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)

Other fans also chimed in on the social media post. Some of them were praising Unrivaled for showing the clip of their idol and others were wondering what Paige Bueckers is doing after seeing Azzi Fudd's gym workout.

Other reactions to Azzi Fudd&#039;s gym workout video (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/instagram)
Other reactions to Azzi Fudd's gym workout video (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/instagram)

The video has generated more than 31,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted on Wednesday.

Fudd is part of the 14 players signed by the women's 3x3 basketball league to NIL deals as part of "The Future is Unrivaled Class of 2025." It also includes her teammate Sarah Strong, Lauren Betts (UCLA), Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).

UConn to face familiar rivals Notre Dame and Tennessee as Huskies release their 2025-26 season nonconference schedule

The road to back-to-back women's basketball national championship titles is expected to be extremely difficult for UConn, as the Huskies are set to have a murderer's row of nonconference opponents in the 2025-26 season.

The schedule features 10 teams that competed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with nine of them finishing within the top 35 of last season's NCAA NET Rankings. They are No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 USC, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 23 Florida State, No. 24 Iowa, No. 25 Michigan, No. 27 Utah and No. 35 Louisville.

Two of the universities that have a bitter rivalry with UConn — Tennessee and Notre Dame — are part of this year's schedule. The Huskies revive their storied matchup against the Fighting Irish on Jan. 19, 2026, at the Gampel Pavilion. UConn leads its all-time series 39-16.

Then on Feb. 1, Geno Auriemma's team will take on the Lady Volunteers at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford as part of its home-and-home series. It will be the 28th matchup of the two storied programs with UConn leading the series, 17-10.

The Huskies will begin their nonconference slate against Louisville on Nov. 4 at the Rammstein Air Base in Germany. They will return to Storrs five days later to meet Florida State at the Gampel Pavilion.

Ohio State will visit UConn on Nov. 16 at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford right after its Nov. 12 first-time showdown with Loyola-Chicago.

They will also compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase and will meet Michigan (Nov. 21) and Utah (Nov. 23) for the first time.

UConn will play 10 days later against South Florida in Tampa and will travel to Los Angeles on Dec. 13 to lock horns with Southern California.

The Huskies will face Iowa in the Women's Champions Classic on Dec. 20 in Brooklyn and will play the majority of the Big East regular season in January.

More from Sportskeeda
