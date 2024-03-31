Pop Isaacs Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Texas Tech guard ft. Texas

Richard "Pop" Isaacs has made the decision to leave the Texas Tech Red Raiders and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He is going to be a massive get for whatever team decides to sign him, as he still has multiple years of eligibility and could be a star at the top level.

Last season with the Red Raiders, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

However, his shooting numbers could use some improvement, as he shot 34.9% from the floor, 29.3% from beyond the arc and 83.6% from the charity stripe. Which team will be able to land Pop Isaacs?

5 Pop Isaacs landing spots in 2024

#1: Texas Longhorns

What is one way to stick it to your in-state rival? Make their top player transfer to your team. This Longhorns program has been able to do well, as they made the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before losing a close game to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas v Tennessee

With guards Max Abrams and Ithiel Horton not having any eligibility remaining, this Texas team needs to figure out how to get someone who can make a splash for the program going forward.

Isaacs has that ability and would definitely make things a lot better going forward for the Texas Longhorns.

#2: St. John's Red Storm

Pairing Isaacs with a legendary coach could be a fun pairing as the St. John's Red Storm and he would be able to take that next step as a player.

Rick Pitino would get a massive boost on his roster, which has a lot of openings and Isaacs could do incredibly well playing in arguably the toughest conference in men's college basketball in the Big East.

St. John's v Connecticut

This Red Storm team needs a major addition, whether it be via the transfer portal or a recruit signing but this team could perform well, as their 6-1 record to end the season showcased.

#3: UNLV Rebels

This makes a lot of sense, as Isaacs is from Henderson, Nevada, which is right where UNLV is located.

UNLV v Seton Hall

Now, the Rebels need to showcase their talent after a quarterfinal loss in the NIT. In this case, Isaacs would step in and be the top player for the program and be one of the top offensive threats in the nation if he were to be in the Mountain West Conference.

#4: Oklahoma State Cowboys

There seems to be some interest on both sides, as when Pop Isaacs was coming out of high school, the program offered a spot for him to join the team before he ultimately chose the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oklahoma State v UCF

The Cowboys struggled offensively and adding Isaacs would be a great addition to help them in that area, as the team averaged 71.0 points per game. It would also take a bit of pressure off guard Javon Small, as they would be a fun, dynamic duo in the backcourt.

#5: Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils are struggling as they did not make the postseason as they were ninth in the Pac-12 with a 14-18 record this season.

With the Sun Devils switching conferences, they need to make a splash and Isaacs landing with the program would do just that. Him and guard Frankie Collins could be a strong 1-2 punch and that would make things a lot tougher for the opposition.

