Purdue basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Matt Painter's team ft. Daniel Jacobsen

Matt Painter is entering his 20th season as the head coach for the Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team, following what may have been his best campaign yet. After leading the team to the NCAA Championship round, where they fell to the UConn Huskies, Painter is looking to remake the roster after losing several key players, including back-to-back National Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Let's take a look at the high school recruits who could shape the future of Purdue basketball in the post-Edey era.

Top 3 high school prospects for Matt Painter's team

#3 Raleigh Burgess

A 6-foot-10 Center, Raleigh Burgess will offer a different dynamic in the middle than what the Boilermakers had during the Zach Edey era. Hailing from Cincinnati, he can play both inside and out.

A personal favorite of Matt Painter, who recruited him with particular interest, Burgess averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks a night for the length of his high school career. With his size, Raleigh could slot into the 4-man position while also playing center in the limited 5-out lineups.

#2 Gicarri Harris

A four-star recruit according to 247, Gicarri Harris is the quintessential jack-of-all-trades. With his 6-foot-4 frame, he can effectively play either guard spot. Thanks to his combination of skills, passing chops and scoring prowess, he works well as a secondary ball handler.

With a knack for getting the team into sets and being a consistent jumper, Harris can be lethal in Matt Painter's envisioned offense. Highly adept at team defense as well, Harris can enhance an already strong Boilermakers lineup.

#1 Daniel Jacobsen

A 7-foot-3 Center in a Purdue jersey might be the perfect view for Boilermakers fans, as Daniel Jacobsen looks to be Matt Painter's pick to replace Edey.

From Wolfeboro, he has already set a team record for blocks en route to an AmeriCup victory at the U-18 World Cup. With a fluidity rarely seen in players his height, Jacobsen has the chance to combine the bruiser touch from Edey with some finesse of his own.

He works as a strong presence around the rim on both offense and defense, with his shot-blocking timing being particularly elite. With a smooth jumper, he can also stretch out defenses to commit beyond the 3-point line.

Which other players do you think Purdue should target for next season? Let us know in the comments below.

