The Purdue Boilermakers likely breathed a sigh of relief after watching Daniel Jacobsen in the FIBA U18 Americup. The program lost star Zach Edey after last season as the center headed to the pros, but Jacobsen's huge frame makes him a suitable replacement.

The 18-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 3.2 blocks through 6 games (3 group stage and 3 elimination).

In his debut, Daniel Jacobsen struggled with positioning on the court and converting shots around the basket. Nevertheless, the 7-foot-3 youngster displayed his defensive IQ and recorded a combined nine blocks in Games 3 and 4 (vs. Brazil and Puerto Rico).

Additionally, Jacobsen finished his last Americup game by making history. He posted his tournament-best 11 points off 55.6% shooting alongside seven rebounds and two blocks. In the process, he moved to the top of the list of Americans with the most blocks in Americup history (19), passing Myles Turner's 18 in 2014.

However, his average of 16.3 minutes was the seventh most on the USA roster and his 5.7 field goal attempts per game were the fourth-lowest of the 12 players.

Nevertheless, Jacobsen led the team in blocks (3.2), was second in field goal efficiency (64.7%) and third in crashing the boards (7.0). Moreover, he also had the best overall player efficiency (17.0).

Daniel Jacobsen will have huge shoes to fill at Purdue

Daniel Jacobsen is a versatile player who can operate on both ends of the floor. The youngster recently improved his overall evaluation and was upgraded to a four-star prospect by 247Sports recruiting experts.

Jacobsen is yet to practice on his new collegiate court but will soon step into a humungous void left by Zach Edey in Purdue. Edey was a double-double machine as he averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds in his final year with the program. Moreover, he also clinched all of the six National Player of Year titles in back-to-back seasons.

While Jacobsen will not be expected to take on Edey's role immediately, the former star's performances can act as a benchmark for the 18-year-old.

