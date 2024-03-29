Purdue vs Gonzaga Sweet 16 Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 29 - March Madness 2024

March Madness is set to resume on Friday with the Sweet 16. The No. 1-seed Purdue will take on the No. 5-seed Gonzaga at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Purdue is coming off a rout of Utah State in the Round of 32, while Gonzaga blew out Kansas 89-68 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Purdue vs Gonzaga: Prediction

Purdue was a favorite to win the entire March Madness tournament, and so far, the Boilermakers are living up to that. Purdue has made easy work of their first two opponents but has a tough test against Gonzaga here, even though the Bulldogs were expected to lose to Kansas.

The Boilermakers are led by Zach Edey, who is one of the most dominant players in college basketball, but he has been criticized as of late, and Purdue head coach Matt Painter doesn't understand why.

"Yeah, they just shouldn't cover basketball," Painter said about people criticizing Edey's game, via Sportsnet.

"I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing, and I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching, and I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or test.

"If they say something so moronic as that, they should have to have a probationary status where they can't tweet for like three months."

Gonzaga, meanwhile, will look to slow down Edey as the center has dominated them in two previous meetings, including once in November.

However, Ben Gregg believes the team is playing much better basketball and can have success slowing him down.

“We’re a different team, man,” Gregg said. “From November to now, we’re night and day different. It just took us a while to figure things out. We were facing some growing pains. And they have to guard us at the end of the day as well. We’ll have a great game plan. It’s going to be a battle.”

Ultimately, Edey and Purdue should continue the Bulldogs' success tonight and glide to victory to advance to the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers are playing excellent basketball, and the Bulldog defense will be unable to slow them down.

Prediction: Purdue wins.

Purdue vs Gonzaga: Odds

Spread

Purdue: -5.5 (-108)

Gonzaga +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Purdue -230

Gonzaga +190

Total

Over 154 (-112)

Under 154 (-108)

Purdue vs Gonzaga: Picks

Pick 1: Purdue to win -230.

Pick 2: Purdue: -5.5 (-108).

Pick 3: Under 154–108).

Pick 4: Nolan Hickman over 13.5 points (-120)

