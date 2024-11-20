Purdue vs Marquette prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

Two undefeated ranked foes will battle inside the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night as the sixth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will be on the road and take on the 15th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles. This game is going to be a huge sign of what we should expect going forward from these programs.

The Boilermakers (4-0) are on the road for the first time this season and are coming off an 87-78 home win on Friday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Golden Eagles (4-0) are looking to continue their winning streak to open the season after Friday's 78-74 road win over the Maryland Terrapins. Let's dig deeper into the betting odds and discuss how the game will play out.

Purdue vs. Marquette prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers are the better team in this matchup and should be able to control the game here. Getting them on the spread and the moneyline gives us some cushion in case of variance happening but Purdue has played tougher opponents in the Alabama Crimson Tide and Yale Bulldogs this season already.

In terms of offense, these teams have been able to shoot the basketball at a great level as the Boilermakers are connecting on 52.9% from the floor while the Golden Eagles are shooting 45.2% throughout the game. With guard Braden Smith passing the basketball well with 9.5 assists per game, they are able to get the basketball to the open man to score.

Marquette's ability to steal the basketball is good, but they have been playing against lesser competition. Take the over, Purdue Boilermakers +5.5, and on the moneyline.

Purdue vs. Marquette odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Purdue +5.5 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) +185 Marquette -5.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) -225

Purdue vs. Marquette picks

Pick #1: Purdue Boilermakers +5.5 (-110)

Pick #2: Over 152.5 Points (-110)

Pick #3: Purdue Boilermakers ML (+185)

Purdue vs. Marquette head-to-head

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Marquette Golden Eagles do not play against one another often. This game is only the fifth time the two programs will be battling it out.

The Boilermakers hold a 3-1 series lead, including winning each of the previous two games. Their most recent matchup was a neutral site game in Honolulu on Nov. 22, 2023, where the Boilermakers held onto a 78-75 win.

How to watch Purdue vs. Marquette

This game is going to be available to watch on streaming and linear television. It will be on FS1 for linear television watchers as well as streaming on YouTube TV, Fox Sports App, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV.

