Purdue vs Rutgers Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Purdue Boilermakers host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference clash on Thursday at the Mackey Arena.

Both teams are eager to bounce back from their shocking defeats during the weekend, with No. 3 Purdue (23-3, 12-3 in Big Ten) looking to boost their chances of securing one of the four top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Rutgers (14-11, 6-8 in Big Ten) aims to secure enough wins to make it to the tournament proper.

In their last game against Ohio State, the Boilermakers played poorly and chased the Buckeyes all game long. They were able to tie it at 65 from a Lance Jones three-pointer but the determined Ohio State hit four straight points to grab a comfortable lead en route to a surprise win.

Purdue averages 84.4 points per game, which is 10th best in the league. The Boilermakers are also in the Top 10 of two other statistical categories. They are eighth in rebounds (41.2) and seventh in assists (18.2).

In defense, Purdue limits opponents to 69.9 points and due to this, the Boilermakers are 10th in the league in points differential at +14.5. They are also No. 5 in the league in rebounds allowed at 29.6 boards per game.

Seven-foot-four slotman Zach Edey leads the team's attack with averages of 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Lance Jones (12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists) and Braden Smith (12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists) provide ample offensive support to Edey and the trio lead the Boilermakers offense this season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers had no answer to Minnesota's second-half barrage, allowing the Golden Gophers to make 7 of 10 shots from the field and open a 12-point advantage.

The Scarlet Knights rallied to cut the deficit to six with two minutes remaining, but timely baskets from Minnesota closed the game.

Unlike Purdue, Rutgers is not an offense-minded team as they average just 66.9 points per game. However, the Scarlet Knights' defense has helped them stay in the game and boosted their chances of winning this season.

They are 11th in the league in blocks at 5.5 per game and No. 2 in Big Ten in steals (7.4). Rutgers is also 31st in the nation in points allowed at 65.4 per game.

Jeremiah Williams is the leading scorer for the Scarlet Knights with an average of 13.2 points per contest, but Clifford Omoruyi has been the pillar of strength for Rutgers. In 25 games, Omoruyi has produced averages of 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks a game. Aundre Hyatt is the other Rutgers player who averages in double figures with 11.0 points a game.

Jeremiah Williams #25 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights dribbles the ball against Elijah Hawkins #0 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Purdue vs Rutgers: Betting odds

ActionNetwork.com pegs Purdue as 16.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -3000, while betting for Rutgers pay at +1200. The game's over/under is 139.5.

Purdue vs Rutgers: Head-to-Head

Purdue has an 11-5 record against Rutgers. The Boilermakers have won their last two meetings, including a 68-60 win on January 28.

Purdue vs Rutgers: Where to watch

The Purdue-Rutgers clash will be aired on the FS1. It will also stream on Varsity Network, ESPN+ and fuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PST.

Purdue vs Rutgers: Key injuries

Both teams are healthy going into the matchup.

Purdue vs Rutgers: Best picks and prediction

Purdue is unbeaten at Mackey Arena this season with a 13-0 record and with Edey leading the charge, the Boilermakers are again favorites to win over the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers, on the other hand, has not been good on the road, with a 3-6 mark.

Pick: Purdue (-16.5, -3000)