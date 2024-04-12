Raegan Beers transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Oregon State star ft. LSU

AP All-American Raegan Beers is the latest Oregon State Beavers player to throw her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

She's the seventh player from the program to enter the portal since the conclusion of Oregon State's season. The Beavers made a run to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but their roster will look much different next season.

Beers ended her second season with Oregon State leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. That will result in her being a popular name among many programs in college basketball, but where will the star forward end up next season?

In this article, we highlight the top five programs where Raegan Beers could land after entering the transfer portal.

Top five landing spots for Raegan Beers

#1 UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies are poised to be a top team in women's college basketball again next season, behind Paige Bueckers, who will be returning for another season. However, the Huskies will be losing their star forward, Aaliyah Edwards, to the WNBA Draft.

Raegan Beers would be an excellent option to pair with Bueckers to give UConn an option in the frontcourt and backcourt. Beers could also fill the void left by the departure of Aaliyah Edwards in the low post.

#2 Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal showed last season that they can be a successful team with two dominant forwards on their roster. Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink averaged double-doubles last season with points and rebounds.

With Brink on her way to the WNBA next season, Beers could be the player who slides right into the role that Brink played alongside Iriafen last season. Brink and Beers average very similar numbers in scoring and rebounding, which means Beers could give the Cardinal another threat at the forward position.

#3 LSU Tigers

With Angel Reese declaring for the WNBA draft, the LSU Tigers will be losing their leading scorer and rebounder from last season. Raegan Beers could take over the top forward spot for an LSU team that doesn't have much depth beyond Reese at that position.

Beers would likely play a similar role at LSU as she did at Oregon State, but she would have rising stars like Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams around her at the guard spots.

#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Raegan Beers would be a solid fit on a Notre Dame team that could use more depth at the forward position. Breakout freshman star Hannah Hidalgo will return next season as Notre Dame's top scorer, but the team's leading rebounder Maddy Westbeld's status for next season is up in the air.

Westbeld has one season of eligibility remaining if she chooses to exercise that option. If she elects not to return next season, that would leave the Fighting Irish without their top forward.

Beers could take on that role as their go-to forward on both sides of the ball and help Notre Dame build on what was a promising season last year.

#5 Iowa Hawkeyes

Fresh off of coming up just short in the 2024 national championship, the Iowa Hawkeyes will have many key players out of college eligibility after last season. Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis are among the top players for Iowa that will be gone next season.

Raegan Beers could pair with Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter to help sustain and build on the success that Iowa has had the last few seasons. Iowa will be in desperate need of scoring and defense next season.

Beers could be the kind of player to give them a one-two punch in those areas at the forward position.

What team do you think Raegan Beers will be playing for next season? Let us know in the comments below.

