"Rich get richer" "Take Raven with you next time": Fans react as South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson sweats it out during offseason workouts

Ta'Niya Latson, the NCAA’s leading scorer last season, transferred to South Carolina after three years at Florida State. She averaged 25.2 points per game for the Seminoles last season and entered the portal on March 27, committing to the Gamecocks on April 8.

The move reunited Latson with her former high school teammate, Raven Johnson, who had publicly pushed for the transfer.

On Sunday, Atlanta Sports Reels posted workout clips of Latson on Instagram. The Gamecocks star returned home to train during the offseason.

“South Carolina transfer @cbgtaniya Ta’niya Latson came back home to Atlanta and got some work in with pro trainer @pitts_academy earlier today,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, fans flocked the comments to throw in their two cents on the matter. Some were critical of her move to a stacked South Carolina roster.

“The rich get richer,” a fan commented.

“Take Raven with you next time,” another wrote.

“NIYA IN THE CUT THATS A SCARY SIGHT!” one fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“My boy breakdown game is insane,” one fan commented.

“Lab work 💪🏽 @pitts_academy that dude! Much love!” a fan wrote.

“Still having on our fsu gear is crazy. But I’m glad you working,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Latson is set to start at shooting guard, filling the scoring gap in a roster known for their strong defense. Her scoring makes South Carolina a top national title contender in 2025-26.

Ta'Niya Latson’s transfer is a game-changing addition for the Gamecocks

Ta'Niya Latson fills South Carolina’s biggest offensive gap as a clear No. 1 scoring threat. The Gamecocks struggled to score last season, hurting their tournament and title chances.

Latson averaged career highs with 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as well. The then Florida State star shot 34.3% from three.

With Latson, South Carolina stays a top title contender and could be the team to beat next season.

