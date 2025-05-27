Hannah Hidalgo, Ta'Niya Latson, Cassandre Prosper and others react as Liatu King seizes LA spotlight while on hardship contract

Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumna Liatu King is seizing the Los Angeles spotlight in her first WNBA season. After being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks during training camp, King earned a hardship contract to play for the aforementioned team in the 2025 campaign.

She has played three games thus far for coach Lynne Roberts' Sparks. On Monday, she posted snaps of her professional basketball tenure thus far on her.

"Let it all work out," King captioned.

Trending

This post has gotten the attention of many in the collegiate hoops world, such as former Notre Dame teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper, who shared messages in the comments section.

"Wow ur such an athlete," Hidalgo shared.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

"YUPPPP," Prospoer commented with emojis.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

"You're such a vibe," Prosper added.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

"Ur too cool," former Notre Dame standout Sonia Citron said.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

Florida State Seminoles guard Ta'Niya Latson also reacted to King's upload.

"Hard," Latson claimed.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

Even her Notre Dame former coach Niele Ivey dropped a comment.

"LOVE!!!," Ivey exclaimed.

(image credits: @liatu.king on Instagram)

In her lone year with the Fighting Irish, which was her final year in college, Liatu King had standout averages of 11.5 points, 10.4 boards, 1.6 dimes, 2.0 swipes and 0.9 swats per game.

Liatu King is doing her best with hardship contract she earned in 2025 WNBA season

Liatu King was the 28th overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA draft. But given the limited roster slots in the league, she was waived during training camp.

The rookie was then offered a temporary hardship contract on May 20, which she is making the most out of, per her interview with Daily Breeze published Monday.

"I’m trying to make every day count. No day is guaranteed or promised for me. When I get the minutes that I do get, I’m trying to be effective on defense. I’m trying to be effective on offense. I don’t necessarily need to score, but just going in there and getting offensive rebounds, that’s my niche, and that’s something that the team looks for me to do," King was quoted as saying.

"That’s what I’m here for, and that’s what I’m trying to bring every day," she continued.

Liatu King's hardship contract guarantees her to play for the short-handed Sparks for the rest of the campaign as a reserve. She has since shown flashes of outstanding play as a reserve, averaging 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in around 12.7 minutes in the three games she has played so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here