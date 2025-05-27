Hannah Hidalgo, Ta'Niya Latson, Cassandre Prosper and others react as Liatu King seizes LA spotlight while on hardship contract

Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumna Liatu King is seizing the Los Angeles spotlight in her first WNBA season. After being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks during training camp, King earned a hardship contract to play for the aforementioned team in the 2025 campaign.
She has played three games thus far for coach Lynne Roberts' Sparks. On Monday, she posted snaps of her professional basketball tenure thus far on her.
"Let it all work out," King captioned.
This post has gotten the attention of many in the collegiate hoops world, such as former Notre Dame teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper, who shared messages in the comments section.
"Wow ur such an athlete," Hidalgo shared.
"YUPPPP," Prospoer commented with emojis.
"You're such a vibe," Prosper added.
"Ur too cool," former Notre Dame standout Sonia Citron said.
Florida State Seminoles guard Ta'Niya Latson also reacted to King's upload.
"Hard," Latson claimed.
Even her Notre Dame former coach Niele Ivey dropped a comment.
"LOVE!!!," Ivey exclaimed.
In her lone year with the Fighting Irish, which was her final year in college, Liatu King had standout averages of 11.5 points, 10.4 boards, 1.6 dimes, 2.0 swipes and 0.9 swats per game.
Liatu King is doing her best with hardship contract she earned in 2025 WNBA season
Liatu King was the 28th overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA draft. But given the limited roster slots in the league, she was waived during training camp.
The rookie was then offered a temporary hardship contract on May 20, which she is making the most out of, per her interview with Daily Breeze published Monday.
"I’m trying to make every day count. No day is guaranteed or promised for me. When I get the minutes that I do get, I’m trying to be effective on defense. I’m trying to be effective on offense. I don’t necessarily need to score, but just going in there and getting offensive rebounds, that’s my niche, and that’s something that the team looks for me to do," King was quoted as saying.
"That’s what I’m here for, and that’s what I’m trying to bring every day," she continued.
Liatu King's hardship contract guarantees her to play for the short-handed Sparks for the rest of the campaign as a reserve. She has since shown flashes of outstanding play as a reserve, averaging 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in around 12.7 minutes in the three games she has played so far.
