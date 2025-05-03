In Pic: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo & Cassandre Prosper make their way to support Sonia Citron at Mystics vs. Fever game 

Notre Dame women's basketball stars Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper are on their way to watch former teammate Sonia Citron's first game as a WNBA player. Washington selected Citron as the third pick at the 2025 WNBA draft last month. She made her debut for the Mystics in their preseason showdown against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Ad

Hidalgo shared a "talk to us during our ride" photo on her Instagram story, which showed a hand-crafted banner, which read "SONIA CITRON WITH THE #3 pick" inside a car they were traveling in.

"To see THEE SONIA CITRON," Hidalgo wrote when asked where they were going.

Hannah Hidalgo shows support to former Notre Dame teammate Sonia Citron on IG story. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3

Washington finished last season with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. With the addition of Citron and former Kentucky star Georgia Amoore, the Mystics hope to revive their standings in the lead. However, Amoore has been sidelined due to an ACL injury, while former UConn star Aaliyah Edwards is also out of the roster for two weeks due to a back contusion.

Ad

Trending

Saturday's game is Citron's first opportunity to showcase why she is regarded as one of Notre Dame's best products. Known for her proficiency on offense and defense, Citron is expected to make her debut count and establish herself as one of the key members of the Mystics squad.

Hannah Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo silenced speculations of entering the transfer portal by deciding to stay back with the Fighting Irish for the next season. The sophomore standout guard announced after former teammates Olivia Miles, Kate Koval and Emma Risch all entered the portal.

Ad

During ESPN's premiere of “Full Court Press” Season 2 on April 24, Hidalgo spoke to NBC's Mary Omatiga about her announcement to stay back at Notre Dame in an Instagram post.

"I think it's just being loyal, you know. I'm where my feet are, you know. My coaches, my teammates, I'm with them, right? I'm rocking with them until, you know, my last day at Notre Dame, you know. And I think that was the biggest thing with a whole bunch of stuff with the NIL and like, the portal and everything like that, you know. I'm happy where my feet are and I'm happy where I'm at," Hidalgo said.

Ad

Hidalgo ended the 2024-25 season averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She was named one of the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, which is given to the nation's best player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here