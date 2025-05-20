“RIP Camoflauge”: Fans show support as Flau’jae Johnson sends heartfelt message for her late father

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is commemorated the legacy of her father whom she lost before she was born. On Monday, May 19, Johnson uploaded a 47-second reel on Instagram in tribute to her late father, Jason Johnson. The video starts off with the incoming fourth-year star talking about him, then compiles clips of his best days as a rapper.
Jason Johnson was shot and killed in Savannah, Georgia, their hometown, on May 19, 2003. He died about six months before Flau'jae Johnson was born, and the case remains unsolved.
"They took you from me today 💔 5-19-03 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ I’m carrying the torch #TheDonDaughter," she captioned with emojis.
College basketball fans and spectators sent their heartfelt condolences to Johnson as she remembers her father on his death anniversary.
"RIP Camoflauge," one user wrote with a bird emoji.
"RIP Camoflauge #912," another user commented.
"Praying for you and your fam today," a fan said with different heart and praying emojis.
Others detailed how Johnson is continuing to forge her own path while keeping her father's legacy alive.
"And, you're doing a great job fulfilling your father's legacy. The city of Savannah is proud of you!!!!!," one fan exclaimed with emojis.
"His legacy continues through you while also creating your own," another fan shared with several emojis.
"I love you shawty. I was listening to your music at work today lol. "Pop It" my favorite, then Red Toes," another user posted with a heart-eyes emoji.
"He knew you were going to be special. That's why he gave you that name," a fan claimed.
In her college hoops career, Johnson has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She helped the 2024-2025 Tigers to an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during SEC play this year.
Flau'jae Johnson says her father inspired her to pursue rap while playing basketball
In her tribute video to her father, who was known by his stage name, Camoflauge, Flau'jae Johnson admitted he inspired him to pursue a rap career even while playing college basketball.
"When I was around seven years old, I found out who my father was, and I was like, 'This what I want to do. I want to rap.' That would be my dream the whole time, to fulfill my father's legacy and try to make sure that they remember his name," Flau'jae Johnson shared. (0:00)
Heading into her senior season of college basketball in the 2025-2026 campaign, Johnson and her teammates are looking to bring national title glory back to the LSU Tigers after winning it all in 2023 when she was just a freshman.
