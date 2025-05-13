Rutgers’ Dylan Harper drops 2-word reaction as ex-teammate announces commitment to Georgetown

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jeremiah Williams will finish his college hoops career with a fourth new team. On Monday, the senior announced his transfer to the Georgetown Hoyas for the 2025-2026 campaign, which will be his final year of eligibility.

Williams played the last two seasons with the Scarlet Knights. He had a two-year stint with the Temple Owls and then originally transferred to the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2022-2023 campaign, but never suited up for them due to injury. Williams now finds himself in coach Ed Cooley's program as the fourth college team he will be rostered in.

"Last Ride," Williams captioned with a red heart and a bandage emoji.

The Chicago, Illinois native's teammate Dylan Harper, who had a phenomenal one-and-done stint at Rutgers, dropped a two-word reaction in support of his ex-teammate's transfer commitment.

"Yeaaa bleeedddd," Harper commented.

(image credits: @jwilliams3x on Instagram)

Despite fielding the likes of Williams and Harper in the recently concluded season, coach Steve Pikiell's squad could not find its footing. They finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 15-17, 8-12 during Big Ten conference play, as they did not make it into this year's NCAA national tournament.

Still, individually, Harper and Williams were solid in their own right. The former led the squad in points, assists, and steals (19.4, 4.0 and 1.4, respectively), while the latter averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are expected to be second and third picks, respectively, in the NBA Draft

As Jeremiah Williams looks to wrap up his collegiate basketball career with a fourth team in his six-year tenure, his former teammates from the 2024-2025 season, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, are expected to be lottery picks in this year's draft.

Harper is projected to be selected with the second pick just behind Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg, with Bailey at third.

Given the results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery earlier on Monday, Harper is expected to go second to the San Antonio Spurs, while Bailey will follow suit to the Philadelphia 76ers with the third pick.

This means the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will deploy two lottery selections, in likely back-to-back succession, from their 2024-2025 roster.

