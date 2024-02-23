Purdue vs Rutgers Player Stats and Box Score, February 22, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights clashed in a Big Ten Conference showdown on Thursday at the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

No. 3 Purdue is looking to bounce back from their setback against Ohio State, while Rutgers aims to keep its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament alive with a victory over their higher-ranked opponents.

The Scarlet Knights kept in step with the Boilermakers in the first 10 minutes. They kept the game close and were behind three, 25-22, after Noah Fernandes split his charities. But Purdue dropped eight unanswered points to build an 11-point lead. The Boilermakers continued the assault in the remainder of the first half and led 52-33.

The hosts kept scoring in the second half as Rutgers could not buy a basket. Purdue registered its biggest lead at 37, 87-50, following Camden Heide's triple with 6:13 remaining.

The victory improved the Boilermakers' overall record to 24-3 (13-3 in Big Ten) and also increased their conference lead to 2 1/2 games over the closest pursuers Illinois.

Meanwhile, Rutgers dropped to 14-12 (6-9 in Big Ten) and is tied with Indiana in 10th place.

Purdue vs Rutgers College Basketball Season 2023-24 stats and box scores

Purdue stats and box score

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers offense with 25 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. The seven-foot-four behemoth was almost perfect from the field, making seven of his eight shots. He was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Camden Heide finished with 18 points on a spotless 7-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point area.

Lance Jones ended with 17 markers, while Braden Smith provided all-around numbers of 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Heide led Purdue's bench mob as they tallied 37 points.

Purdue shot 12-of-23 3-pointers and made 18-of-20 from the free-throw line.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Trey Kaufman-Renn 2 2 2 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Zach Edey 25 7 1 1 2 0 7-8 0-0 11-11 Braden Smith 13 7 5 2 1 4 5-10 1-2 2-2 Fletcher Loyer 2 2 5 2 0 1 0-2 0-2 2-2 Lance Jones 17 1 1 1 0 2 7-14 3-8 0-0 Camden Heide 18 2 0 1 1 0 7-7 4-4 0-0 Brian Waddell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 Caleb Furst 5 3 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 3-4 Mason Gillis 9 6 2 0 0 0 3-5 3-5 0-0 Will Berg 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 Myles Colvin 5 1 0 0 0 1 2-2 1-1 0-0 Chase Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Carson Barrett 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Ethan Morton 0 2 4 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 0-0

Rutgers stats and box score

Jeremiah Williams led the Scarlet Knights' offense with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Noah Fernandes was the other Rutgers player in double figures, tallying 11 points off the bench.

Center Clifford Omoruyi struggled in his matchup against Edey and was limited to only four points on 2-of-7 shooting. Overall, Rutgers shot 23-of-54 from the field, 5-of-13 on 3-pointers and 17-20 from the free-throw area.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Aundre Hyatt 8 1 1 2 0 1 3-7 0-2 2-2 Clifford Omoruyi 4 3 1 1 0 1 2-7 0-0 0-0 Jamichael Davis 9 4 1 1 1 4 2-4 0-0 5-6 Derek Simpson 2 1 1 1 0 0 1-6 0-0 0-0 Jeremiah Williams 12 3 2 0 0 1 4-7 1-2 3-3 Oskar Palmquist 7 1 1 0 0 0 3-5 1-3 0-0 Emmanuel Ogbole 8 3 0 1 1 1 2-4 0-0 4-5 Gavin Griffiths 7 6 3 1 0 1 3-7 1-3 2-2 Noah Fernandes 11 0 1 1 0 1 4-6 2-3 1-2 Austin Williams 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0