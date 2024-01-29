Purdue Men's basketball all time leading scorers ft. Rick Mount, Joe Barry Carroll and more

With Purdue and Zach Edey moving toward a possible Final Four or national title, one underrated story is Edey's chase of Purdue legends like Rick Mount and Joe Barry Carroll on the scoring list.

Mount was an ABA legend, while Carroll went from Purdue to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. But Edey is slowly climbing toward them in the Boilermakers' record book.

Here are the top 10 scorers in Purdue basketball history.

Purdue Men's basketball all-time leading scorers

#1. Rick Mount, 1967-1970, 2,323 points

How great of a scorer was Mount? Well, he topped 2,300 points in just three years of college, as freshmen weren't eligible for varsity play during his career. The three-point shot probably wouldn't also help Mount, a two-time consensus All-American.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 32.3 points per game in college and led Purdue to the 1969 NCAA finals. Mount played for five years in the ABA, mostly with the Indiana Pacers, scoring 11.8 points per game before injuries ended his career.

#2. Joe Barry Carroll, 1976-1980, 2,175 points

As impressive as Mount was, Carroll picked up one accolade he could not-- he was the No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA Draft after his college career. The seven-foot standout was a consensus All-American and two-time All-Big Ten pick who led Purdue to the 1980 Final Four.

Carroll averaged 17.7 ppg and 9.3 rebounds per game while also racking up 349 career blocks in college. Caroll hung around the NBA for ten years, making an All-Star game appearance and averaging the same 17.7 ppg he averaged in college.

#3. E'twaun Moore, 2007-2011, 2,136 points

E'Twaun Moore, shown here with the Phoenix Suns, is Purdue's No. 3 all-time leading scorer.

A four-year starter at guard, Moore averaged 15.3 ppg and connected on 243 three-point shots as a Boilermaker. A two-time All-Big Ten pick, Moore was one of those rare players who played four consistent years of excellent basketball. His 2,136 points are still 20th in the Big Ten's career scoring totals.

Drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2011, Moore played ten years in the NBA, scoring 7.9 ppg.

#4. Dave Schellhase, 1963-1966, 2,074 points

Joining Mount as the only other Boilermaker to score 2,000 points in three years, Schellhase was a 6-foot-4 forward who earned a pair of consensus All-American selections.

Despite his relatively small stature, Schellhase averaged 28.8 ppg and 10.0 rpg. Schellhase played two years with the NBA's Chicago Bulls and later coached three years at Indiana State.

#5. Troy Lewis, 1984-1988, 2,038 points

Lewis starred under Gene Keady in the 1980s. A three-year starter and two-time All-Big Ten pick, Lewis averaged 16.4 ppg and connected on 151 three-point shots in his junior and senior seasons, when the shot was introduced to Division I basketball.

His 44.7% accuracy from long-range suggests that Lewis might have been second on this list with another two years of three-point lines.

#6. Zach Edey, 2020-, 2,015 points and counting

Edey stands tall on this list for reasons beyond his 7-foot-4 height. The 2023 National Player of the Year, Edey just passed the 2,000-point mark and if the Boilermakers can make a deep run in March, he may surpass Mount atop this list. Second place seems almost certain.

#7. Terry Dischinger, 1959-1962, 1,979 points

In three seasons at Purdue, all Dischinger did as an undersized 6-foot-7 center was score 26.3, 28.2 and 30.3 ppg. His 958 rebounds are third on the Purdue list, passed only by Carroll and Edey.

Dischinger connected on 55.3% of his shots in an era when shooting percentages were low. He played nine years in the NBA, making three All-Star teams and scoring 13.8 ppg.

#8. Carsen Edwards, 2016-2019, 1,920 points

Carsen Edwards, shown here with the Boston Celtics, was recently passed by Zach Edey on the Purdue career scoring list.

Edwards would have likely taken the all-time record had he not left Purdue after his junior year. A consensus All-American and two time All-Big Ten pick, Edwards averaged 24.3 ppg as a junior and made 281 treys in his three years at Purdue. In parts of three NBA seasons, Edwards played just 72 games at the next level (so far).

#9. JaJuan Johnson, 2007-2011, 1,919 points

A four season standout with the Boilermakers, Johnson was a 6-foot10 forward who finished his collegiate career with 13.7 ppg and 6.1 rpg. A consensus All-American and three-time All-Big Ten selection, Johnson is currently 9th in scoring and in rebounding on the Purdue record lists. A first round pick of the New Jersey Nets, Johnson played just one NBA season.

#10. Walter Jordan, 1974-1978, 1,813 points

A 6-foot-7 forward, Jordan was a four-year starter at Purdue. He earned two All-Big Ten nods and grabbed 882 rebounds, which puts him sixth in that category in Purdue history. Jordan played in just 30 NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.