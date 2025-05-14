Rutgers’ Dylan Harper reacts to JoJo Lacey’s snaps in Washington Mystics jersey ahead of the WNBA season

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Jojo Lacey is grateful for the WNBA playing opportunity she got in the 2025 preseason. On Tuesday, the Douglassville, Pennsylvania, native shared pictures in a Washington Mystics jersey, before this year's WNBA campaign that commences on May 16.

Ad

Her post follows the news that she was waived from coach Sydney Johnson's team on May 4 after her tenure as a preseason player in an undrafted rookie-scale contract, which would've paid her a two-year deal worth $66,079 in 2025 and $67,401 in 2026.

Lacey captioned her post with a cryptic message on her career.

"God has given me an incredible experience and I'm thankful, but my path is still unfolding," she wrote with a sparkling emoji.

Ad

Trending

Ad

One of her Rutgers men's basketball counterparts, Dylan Harper, a one-and-done star for coach Steve Pikell's squad,commented red heart emojis in support of Lacey.

(image credits: @dylharpp on Instagram)

The 19-year-old reposted her upload on his Instagram story, where the latter reacted with her own red heart.

Ad

(image credits: @dylharpp on Instagram)

As Lacey now looks on to what's next for her career, Harper is highly touted as one of the best prospects in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. He participated in this year's draft combine on May 12 as Harper is expected to be selected high.

Ad

Both players made a mark in their stints with the Scarlet Knights. Lacey capped off her college career at Rutgers with averages of 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals a game.

Harper led his squad in averages of points, dimes, and swipes with 19.4, 4.0 and 1.4, respectively, to go along with 4.6 boards per contest.

Jojo Lacey earned an undrafted WNBA preseason contract, while Dylan Harper is projected to go No. 2

Ad

Despite going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14, Jojo Lacey earn an undrafted rookie-scale contract with the Washington Mystics on April 19. Her Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team counterpart, Dylan Harper, is projected to be selected with the second pick in this year's NBA draft.

Lacey will now presumably look for opportunities abroad as she vies for a WNBA roster spot. The young standout brings WNBA preseason experience and her five-year college tenure with her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here