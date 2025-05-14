Rutgers’ Dylan Harper reacts to JoJo Lacey’s snaps in Washington Mystics jersey ahead of the WNBA season

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Jojo Lacey is grateful for the WNBA playing opportunity she got in the 2025 preseason. On Tuesday, the Douglassville, Pennsylvania, native shared pictures in a Washington Mystics jersey, before this year's WNBA campaign that commences on May 16.
Her post follows the news that she was waived from coach Sydney Johnson's team on May 4 after her tenure as a preseason player in an undrafted rookie-scale contract, which would've paid her a two-year deal worth $66,079 in 2025 and $67,401 in 2026.
Lacey captioned her post with a cryptic message on her career.
"God has given me an incredible experience and I'm thankful, but my path is still unfolding," she wrote with a sparkling emoji.
One of her Rutgers men's basketball counterparts, Dylan Harper, a one-and-done star for coach Steve Pikell's squad,commented red heart emojis in support of Lacey.
The 19-year-old reposted her upload on his Instagram story, where the latter reacted with her own red heart.
As Lacey now looks on to what's next for her career, Harper is highly touted as one of the best prospects in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. He participated in this year's draft combine on May 12 as Harper is expected to be selected high.
Both players made a mark in their stints with the Scarlet Knights. Lacey capped off her college career at Rutgers with averages of 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals a game.
Harper led his squad in averages of points, dimes, and swipes with 19.4, 4.0 and 1.4, respectively, to go along with 4.6 boards per contest.
Jojo Lacey earned an undrafted WNBA preseason contract, while Dylan Harper is projected to go No. 2
Despite going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14, Jojo Lacey earn an undrafted rookie-scale contract with the Washington Mystics on April 19. Her Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team counterpart, Dylan Harper, is projected to be selected with the second pick in this year's NBA draft.
Lacey will now presumably look for opportunities abroad as she vies for a WNBA roster spot. The young standout brings WNBA preseason experience and her five-year college tenure with her.
