Ryan Dunn NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Virginia forward ft. Atlanta Hawks and more

Virginia forward Ryan Dunn has gone from three-star prospect to potential NBA draft pick. The 6-foot-8 forward has shown defensive ability and explosiveness on the offensive end. While Dunn's shooting game lacks polish and his statistics are fairly humble, his talents could translate well at the next level.

Dunn was the No. 147 player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247sports.com. The three-star recruit came off the bench as a freshman at Virginia, playing just 12.9 minutes a game and scoring just 2.6 points. As a sophomore, Dunn has become a key starter. He's third on Virginia's team in scoring (9.0 PPG) and leads the Cavaliers in rebounding (7.1 RPG).

Whlie Dunn have made just 11 three-point shots in nearly two seasons of college basketball, his defense and rebounding are impressive. As an explosive athlete and intense defender, he's almost certainly going to find an NBA spot. But what team might take Dunn? Here are five possibilities.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Ryan Dunn:

1) Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray might welcome Ryan Dunn as a Hawks teammate.

The Hawks have a pair of high-scoring guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. What they don't have is much defensive intensity. The Hawks are 29th in the NBA in scoring defense (123.7 ppg), and 28th in opposing shooting percentage (50.1%). Dunn would be a logical fit and could work his way into a significant role in Atlanta.

2) Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

The only team to allow opponents to score more points than the Hawks are the Wizards. Washington has plenty of options at the small forward position, including Deni Avdija. However, none of the options are particularly good defensively, particularly for a team that allows the most rebounds in the NBA. Dunn wouldn't have to score to help Washington.

3) Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

A perimeter-heavy team with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks might covet Ryan Dunn's athleticism and potential. With recent trades for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, Dunn feels like a low-risk, potential high-impact addition. Meanwhile, Also, Dunn could continue his exponential improvement with a couple of future Hall of Famers to mentor him.

4) Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

The Kings are another team that's less likely to need scoring but could benefit from toughness and defensive acuity. With DeAaron Fox outside and Domantas Sabonis down low, a defensive small forward could see significant time in Sacramento. While Keegan Murray is productive at that spot, Dunn would be a good foil and could grow into a larger role over time in Sacramento.

5) Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is currently one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but Dunn might still fit their roster. With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen down low, the small forward spot remains open. Max Strus has been fine, but Dunn's athleticism and potential make him an appealing alternative.

