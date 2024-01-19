Saint Peter's vs Fairfield Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

On Friday evening, the Saint Peter's Peacocks face off against the Fairfield Stags at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game.

The Peacocks (9-5, 5-0 in MAAC) are clicking on all cylinders as they are riding a six-game winning streak after an 81-68 road win over the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday. The Stags (10-7, 4-2) are looking to build off an 88-63 road win on Monday over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Saint Peters vs Fairfield betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Saint Peter's Peacocks +3.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) +145 Fairfield Stags -3.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110) -170

Saint Peter's vs Fairfield Head-to-Head

The Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags are getting ready to battle it out for the 128th time. The Peacocks currently have a slight advantage as they are 64-63 against the Stags. The last matchup was on March 7, 2023, in a neutral site, where Saint Peter's picked up a 70-52 win.

Where to watch Saint Peter's vs Fairfield

This game is not going to be televised on linear television. You can stream it using the ESPN+ app.

Saint Peter's vs Fairfield Key Injuries

Saint Peter's

No injuries to report

Fairfield

Forward Alexis Yetna: Knee (OUT)

Saint Peter's vs Fairfield: Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why the Saint Peter's Peacocks are undefeated in conference play and that is because they are the top team in the league. These defenses have been on two different levels as of late, as Saint Peter's has allowed 61.8 points in their previous four games, while Fairfield has given up 72.2 points in their last five.

When looking at the against the spread records throughout the season, the Peacocks are 9-4 against the spread this season, while the Stags are 8-8.

The Peacocks' sophomore forward Corey Washington has been doing well offensively, as he has recorded 17+ points in four of his last five games while also being a nuisance on the defensive end by racking up steals.

All in all, go with the Saint Peter's Peacocks to cover the spread on the road in this game, as they are far and away the better program.

Pick: Saint Peter's Peacocks +3.5 (-110)