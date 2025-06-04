Santa Ono salary: How much did former Michigan president make with Wolverines?

Santa Ono was appointed as the University of Michigan's president in 2022. During his time, he notably launched two major initiatives that were amassed through the whole university, namely Vision 2034 and Campus Plan 2050. These plans set forth a 10-year strategic vision for its students, alumni, faculty, donors and thousands other members of the program.

Ono's contract was extended by the Board of Regents back on October 10 of last year to last until 2032. His base salary then increased to $1.3 million annually, and this also included annual deferred compensation in what became his third year as president of the Michigan Wolverines in 2024 onwards. Ono also had an annual bonus of $400,000, with his new deal being valued at $800,000.

Ono's salary when he started in 2022 was reportedly $975,000. Amounting the three years of Ono's tenure as president of the University of Michigan, then he potentially has made around $3.25 million in total as a base, assuming that he was compensated for this past academic year and barring any other additional bonuses.

Ono, through the University of Michigan's The University Record, also shared his thoughts when he first received the new deal for his contract extension.

"Our university is a collective of extraordinary individuals, working at all levels, to push the boundaries of knowledge, make world-changing discoveries and educate the next generation of leaders. I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to take part in this work and advance our mission at one of the world’s greatest universities," Ono was quoted as saying.

On May 4, Ono confirmed his intention to step down as president of the Ann Arbor-based university as he was offered the same role for the University of Florida, which won the 2025 NCAA national championship for men's basketball. This means that Ono would be missing out on a potential salary of $3 million a year if he stayed in Michigan until 2032.

Santa Ono rejected for the candidacy of the University of Florida presidency

Per AP News, Ono was rejected on Tuesday, June 3, for the right to candidacy of the University of Florida presidency after criticism towards his support on matters such as diversity, equity, inclusion and more for a university program was deemed to be unacceptable liberal ideology.

The vote came from the Florida Board of Governors, wherein 10 out of the 16 members voted against Ono to be the next leader of the school. They previously voted unanimously in favor of Ono to be the university's next president, but further investigation into his profile merited them with the decision. The search for both parties now returns to its starting point.

