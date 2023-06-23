Scoot Henderson vs Brandon Miller: Who will go second in the 2023 NBA Draft? Height, age, wingspan and more explored

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are both expected to be selected near the top of NBA draft on Thursday night, although the two took different paths. Henderson bypassed college to play for the G League Ignite. Meanwhile, Miller suited up for the Alabama Crimson Tide and is considered the draft's top college prospect.

With both players likely to hear their name called within the first three picks, they could find themselves compared to one another for the next decade. Take a look at how the two young talents stack up against one another below.

Scoot Henderson: Wingspan, height, age and stats

Scoot Henderson stands 6-foot-2. However, he has a 6-9 wingspan. Henderson is just 19 years old. He bypassed college to join the G League Ignite at the age of 17 after graduating from high school early and becoming the youngest player in G League Ignite history.

Prospects who bypass college for the G League Ignite are paid a minimum of $125,000 per season as well as a signing bonus. Henderson signed a two-year, $1 million contract.

Henderson did not play in the regular season in his first season with the Ignite. He played 21 combined games between the G League Showcase Cup and exhibition games. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in what should have been his senior year of high school.

He played 25 games last season between the regular season and Showcase Cup, averaging 17.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.4 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.4 blocks per game. He was selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game.

Brandon Miller: Wingspan, height, age and stats

Brandon Miller stands 6-9, but he has a 7-2 wingspan. Miller is just 20 years old. In his lone season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he averaged 18.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.9 bpg. He shot 43.0% from the field, 38.4% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Miller was named a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-Southeastern Conference, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and NABC Freshman of the Year. He was also awarded with the Wayman Tisdale Award as the nation's best freshman.

Will Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller be selected higher?

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are both being considered by the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the second overall pick in the draft. While there have been reports regarding the Hornets' intentions, it is unclear which direction they are leaning as reports have often been conflicting.

While either player could be selected second, the player who is not will likely be taken third.

Poll : 0 votes