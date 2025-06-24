Shaqir O’Neal drops 2-word reaction after 4-star Chris Washington Jr. puts on a show at NBPA Top 100 Camp

Florida A&M forward Shaqir O'Neal gave a two-word reaction on four-star prospect Chris Washington Jr after the 6-foot-7 small forward pulled off an impressive performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp on June 9-13 at Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Chris Washington Jr played five games during the camp and averaged 15.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 bpg. His standout game was on June 13 when he played for Team Thomas, scoring 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in an 82-74 loss to Team Johnson.

The son of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal delivered a hilarious reaction to Washington's video highlights. O'Neal compared the up-and-coming star to former LSU and Florida standout Alex Fudge.

"Alex Fudge," Shaqir O'Neal wrote on the highlight reel compiled by Slam High School and NBPA Top 100 Camp on their Instagram pages.

Shaqir O'Neal reaction (Image Source: @slam_hs/Instagram and @top100camp/Instagram)

Upon seeing it, Chris Washington Jr. fired back at O'Neal's comment.

"@shaqironeall 😂😂😂😂," Washington Jr wrote.

Chris Washington Jr.'s reaction: (Image Source: @slam_hs/Instagram and @top100camp/Instagram)

Alex Fudge played for two seasons with LSU (2021-22) and Florida (2022-23). In 61 games, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.54% from the field and 58.1% from the free-throw line.

He signed short deals with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 season and averaged 2.5 points per outing in six games. Fudge also had stints with the Texas Legends and the South Bay Lakers.

Chris Washington Jr receives offers from top-tier Division I teams

With just a year before his high school graduation, Chris Washington Jr has received offers from various schools namely Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia, Michigan, Louisville, Clemson, USF, Maryland, California, Vanderbilt and Illinois (per On3).

The Providence Christian standout is the No. 31-ranked prospect in 247 Sports' ratings and 32nd in ESPN's rankings.

In an interview with 247 Sports, Washington spoke about his spring season, noting that the focus of his training was to improve on his shooting skills in preparation for next year's entry to the collegiate ranks.

"The spring is going great," Washington said. "I feel like my game is evolving a lot, and I'm starting to shoot the ball more. I've been a shooter, but my confidence is through the roof. I feel like I can shoot from anywhere."

The offseason is just around the corner and the young prospect pointed out that his objective was to polish his overall skills to be ready for college and possibly the NBA.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

