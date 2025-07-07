"She said I hate this place": When Diana Taurasi recalled her mom's first impressions on visiting Geno Auriemma's UConn

Retired WNBA legend Diana Taurasi is one of the best players to play for the UConn Huskies under coach Geno Auriemma. Taurasi won three national championships and was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player twice in her college basketball career.

As the top-ranked prospect in the nation, according to ESPN, Taurasi was heavily recruited by several elite programs, including the Huskies' bitter rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers coached by Pat Summitt. Taurasi eventually chose UConn.

During a news conference before the teams met in the 2002 Final Four, she revealed her mother's dislike for Storrs when they visited during her official visit.

"It was cold, and my mom (Lily) was in the back seat of Coach's car, and she said, 'I hate this place.' My mother probably only changed her mind two weeks ago," Diana Taurasi said. "On the plane ride back to California, she said, 'You're going there, aren't you?'

"As a matter of fact, we had the picture of my signing the letter of intent to play at Connecticut hanging on the fridge. If you look at the picture, I am smiling, and she is in the back crying. Hopefully, tears of joy. ... I'm not sure."

When Diana Taurasi revealed why she joined UConn

Diana Taurasi was heavily recruited by the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins but eventually joined coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies.

The Huskies returned a majority of the team that had won the national championship in 2000, including standouts like Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Tamika Williams, Svetlana Abrosimova and Shea Ralph.

During an ESPN interview in 2001, Taurasi revealed why she went to Storrs despite her mother, Lily Taurasi's aversion to the area.

"It was the staff, players and the people," Diana Taurasi said. "That's the kind of environment for me. I never thought I'd leave (California), but I liked what I saw.

"When you have the opportunity to play with three or four great players for four years, you have to take it. They have a good group of current players who are going to be there for at least two more years. That was really important. I'm just looking forward to playing in Connecticut."

After a narrow loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Final Four of the 2001 season, Diana Taurasi promised that the Huskies would never lose an NCAA Tournament game during her college basketball career in Storrs.

She fulfilled her promise by leading the team to three consecutive national championships that established the Huskies as top dogs in the country.

