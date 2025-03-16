"Shocking that Coach K was right about this": Fans appreciate Duke HC Jon Scheyer for winning ACC conference tournament even without Cooper Flagg

College basketball fans expressed their appreciation for Duke coach Jon Scheyer on Saturday after winning his second ACC Tournament title in three seasons of patrolling the sidelines for the Blue Devils.

Jon Scheyer and Duke took home the 2025 ACC Tournament crown with a 73-62 come-from-behind win over Louisville in the final. The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils secured a regular season-tournament double without injured forward Cooper Flagg.

Scheyer, who played under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski for four seasons from 2006-2010, succeeded Krzyzewski after the 2022 season. And during the years he's been in Durham, the third-year bench tactician has compiled a record of 85-21 (as of March 15).

Last season, he guided Duke to the Elite Eight, beating South region No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. This year, the Blue Devils secured the ACC regular season-tournament double and the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll before the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Fans reacted on social media to acknowledge Scheyer, with one user praising the legendary Coach K for choosing the right coach to replace him.

"Shocking that Coach K was right about this 😂," the fan wrote on X.

"Maybe Coach K knew what he was doing with the succession plan," another user added.

"Hands down the best coach in the ACC!!," a college hoops enthusiast exclaimed.

"Usually the coach that follows a LEGEND is the sacrificial lamb who never measures up to his predecessor. Has there been a smoother transition in the history of sports from an all-time great like Coach K to his protégé, Jon Scheyer?," a basketball fanatic asked.

Other fans slammed the critics who thought Scheyer wasn't the right person for the Duke head coaching job.

"The people that think @JonScheyer wasn’t the right guy for the job are legitimately slow," one fan said.

"The real coach of the year," a user added.

"Ahh but the narrative makers say he only recruits and doesn’t coach," another college hoops fan opined.

The Blue Devils now await their seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday is slated at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jon Scheyer qualifies as Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has been chosen among the 10 semifinalists for the 2024-25 Naismith Coach of the Year. The successor to five-time national champion coach Mike Krzyzewski, Scheyer has guided the Blue Devils to 27 victories in their last 28 games and 31-3 overall.

Joining Scheyer in the nominees list are Louisville coach Pat Kelsey, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, St John's Rick Pitino, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Drake's Ben McCollum, Florida's Todd Golden, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Missouri's Dennis Gates.

Scheyer, who was part of Duke's fourth national championship win in 2010, will try to join a rare group of men who won a national title as a player and a coach. Only three have achieved this feat and they were Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Joe B. Hall.

Knight won a national title as a player in 1960 with Ohio State. He notched up three titles as a coach of the Indiana Hoosiers in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Smith was part of the 1952 Kansas Jayhawks team that won the NCAA Tournament and led North Carolina to two national titles in 1982 and 1993.

Meanwhile, Hall played one year with Kentucky in the 1948-49 season and won the national title in 1949 before transferring to Sewanee. He came back in 1972 to succeed the legendary Adolph Rupp and won the another title with the Wildcats in 1978.

