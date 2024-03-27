Who won March Madness both as player and coach? Taking a deep dive into NCAA tournament record books

March Madness is in full swing, with the Sweet 16 soon getting underway. As the title game looms closer, fans have been curious to learn more about college basketball's most coveted tournament.

Some have also been eager to know about the greats who have won the NCAA Tournament as players and coaches since its inception in 1939.

Who won March Madness both as player and coach?

In the men's field, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Joe B. Hall have their names etched in NCAA history for winning March Madness as players and coaches.

Knight played four years at Ohio State (1959-1962) and won the national championship in 1960. He got into coaching soon after leaving the Buckeyes. In 1971, Knight took up the coaching job with the Indiana Hoosiers and led them to three NCAA championships: in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Knight died on Nov. 1, 2023.

Smith spent five years as a player with the Kansas Jayhawks (1949-1953) and won the NCAA championship in 1952. After his collegiate career, he moved into coaching.

Smith had a four-year stint as an assistant coach at North Carolina before taking up the head coaching gig in 1971. He led the Tar Heels to two NCAA titles, in 1982 with Michael Jordan and in 1993.

Smith died on Feb. 7, 2015.

Hall spent one season as a varsity player at Kentucky (1948-1949) and three seasons at Sewanee (1949-1951). He won the NCAA championship with the Wildcats in his freshman season.

Hall had coaching gigs at Regis and Central Missouri before taking up the assistant coaching job at Kentucky in 1965. He was promoted to head coach in 1972. He won the national championship with the Wildcats in 1978.

Hall died on Jan. 15, 2022.