"Show me your Muhammad Ali": Shelomi Sanders' trainer pokes fun at Deion Sanders' daughter amid intense workout session

NFL legend Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders is in the lab working on expanding her skills. The Boulder, Colorado native is coming off her junior year of collegiate hoops with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the 2024-25 campaign.
On Thursday, May 29, her trainer, Coach Freeman of Detail Training, posted videos of Sanders' latest workout with him on his Instagram stories. In one of the stories, Freeman pokes fun at the 21-year-old by verbally motivating Sanders during a jumping rope drill.
"Show me your Muhammad Ali. Float over there. You floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee. I guess you ain't zero," Coach Freeman said to Shelomi Sanders that made her laugh.
Check out Shelomi Sanders and Coach Freeman's workout below, posted on X.
Freeman also captioned his story with a laughing emoji as he tagged Sanders' Instagram account.
Freeman also uploaded another Instagram story of Sanders working on her layups with Motlow Ducks commit Genie McGhee.
Sanders has since reposted Coach Freeman's Instagram story on her account with four laughing emojis.
Shelomi has trained with Detail Training several times already. Sanders is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which she and coach Dawn Thornton's Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 21-11, 14-4 during 2025 SWAC play.
Shelomi Sanders gets back at Coach Freeman in her Instagram stories
Having reposted Coach Freeman's Instagram story, Shelomi Sanders has since jibed back at her coach in a friendly way with her own story upload.
Sanders posted a video of her showing her legs as she says that there isn't much air conditioning where she and Coach Freeman are training.
"The ghetto," Sanders wrote with a couple of laughing emojis before she added, "Pod falling off ain't no AC @detail_training that's 60 dolla(r)s."
Shelomi will enter the 2025-26 season as a fourth-year player for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, after having spent her freshman season with the Jackson State Lady Tigers, her sophomore campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes.
In her three-year tenure of college basketball so far, Sanders has averaged 1.1 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, and she is aiming for more playing time next year.
