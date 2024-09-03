SMU Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

SMU opens its 2024-25 college basketball campaign as one of the newest members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs fared well in their final season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, finishing joint fifth with an 11-7 mark and 20-13 overall.

The 2023-24 season was Rob Lanier's final year as SMU coach, as the school fired him on Mar. 21 and replaced him with former USC coach Andy Enfield.

Enfield picked up seven transfers and four freshmen in the offseason to strengthen the Mustangs for the upcoming season. Here's a closer look into SMU's 2024-25 campaign, from its biggest games to the players to watch out for this coming season.

SMU's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

SMU will have a tough non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season, with games against Butler (Nov. 15), Mississippi State (Nov. 22) and LSU (Dec. 14) all taking place within a one-month stretch.

The Mustangs conclude their non-conference slate against two-time NCAA Tournament qualifiers Longwood on Dec. 28.

For its first regular season tournament in the ACC, SMU plays California, Stanford and Virginia twice in a home-and-away format.

The Mustangs will host Pittsburgh, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse. They'll visit Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Boston College.

Top SMU players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

SMU coach Andy Enfield assembled a team composed of five returnees, seven transfers and four freshmen with the hope of competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. One of the returnees includes the team's second-leading scorer, who excelled in the 3-point line last season.

The coaching staff also acquired quality players who performed well last year and are ready to boost the squad for their upcoming campaign in the ACC. Here are the three SMU players fans should watch out for this coming season.

#1. Chuck Harris

SMU guard Chuck Harris (Image Source: IMAGN)

Chuck Harris was one of the bright spots for SMU last season. Harris, who played three seasons for Butler before transferring to SMU, averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The 6-foot-4 guard shot the lights out from the 3-point line, making 40.7% of the shots. He is also an excellent free-throw shooter, connecting 81.8% of the shots.

#2. Kevin Miller

Kevin Miller (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kevin Miller is coming off a great season for Wake Forest, tallying 15.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.4 spg. Miller shot 46.4% from the field, including 36.9% from the 3-point line and 84.5% from the free-throw line.

He's expected to form a dynamic duo with Chuck Harris as both players can shoot from deep and score tons of points.

#3. Matt Cross

Matt Cross transferred to SMU after he played two seasons for Massachusetts. Last season, the 6-foot-7 Cross tallied 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.1 minutes per game for the Minutemen.

Cross hopes to bring that prolific all-around production to SMU, as he is expected to team up with center Samet Yigitoglu in the Mustangs frontline this coming season.

Predictions for SMU's 2024-25 season

SMU could pull off surprises in the tough ACC with its deep roster. The Mustangs are capable of winning 17-20 games in the regular season and could contend for a postseason berth.

Andy Enfield needs to find the right blend of players to achieve favorable results day in and day out.

Will SMU make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

